Improvement Update #6: New Category Items for Interior Shop

Greetings, Aquascapers! 🐟🌿

We express our gratitude for your support until today and every input or report you provide always serves as valuable feedback for us to enhance the game further.

In this development phase, we've divided our development into several parts, with some team members dedicated to addressing and fixing various reports we've received, while others focus on ongoing development. In Improvement Update #6, we want to provide an update on the Interior Shop that we call AKAI Shop, which we introduced in Improvement Update #3. We've noticed that many players enjoy accessing the AKAI Shop to experiment with different looks for their rooms.



In this update, we've added new categories of items that can be customized to display more varied room visuals. We've introduced new options in the form of Ceiling Lights, Wall Lamps, and Fish Tank Table. This allows you to change these items according to the designs available in the AKAI Shop. We hope that with these additional variations, you can showcase more interesting rooms to other players. In addition to these updates, we've also addressed some bugs reported by players in the form of inaccessible UI for the AKAI Shop menu.





That concludes Improvement Update #6. Before closing, we want to remind you that every report from you is currently in the process, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and ongoing support.

Please ensure that you've received the new updates by restarting your Steam client or using the verify integration option in the game's properties. The new version is marked as v2024.06.5 [e542d78], visible in the bottom left corner of the main menu.

If you encounter any further issues or have additional feedback, please feel free to share them in the discussion.

Wishing you an enjoyable gaming experience.

Happy Aquascaping! 🐟🌿

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2299400?utm_source=steam_devlog&utm_campaign=devlog&utm_medium=web&utm_content=update_improvement_6