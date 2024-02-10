 Skip to content

Limsod update for 10 February 2024

Limsod v1.0.1

Limsod v1.0.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**Hello everyone !
Thank you for all your positive feedback from the launch, it really encourages us for the rest of the game.

Here's a first small update to fix the first reported bugs and more:**

Additions / Changes:
  • Added a new sound when the explosive zombie dies
  • Added controller keys to controls menu
  • Modification of rendered shadows
  • Modification of certain fonts
  • Changed the brightness of certain maps
  • Modification of initial ammunition in melee game mode
  • Modification of multiple textures
  • Modification of old Twitter icon to new X icon
  • Improved texture quality
  • Improved death animation
  • Increased zombie spawn rate on the Subway map: 2s -> 1.9s
  • Increased fire camera shake
  • Reversed firing and aiming buttons on controller
  • Reversed sprint and crouch buttons on controller
  • Updating the information menu
Corrections / Optimizations:
  • Fixed several problems with quests
  • Fixed zombie explosion damage with Defense game mode
  • Fixed decals received by zombies
  • Fixed decals received by grenade
  • Fixed stairs in the agency map that made the zombies ai bug
  • Fixed HDR that didn't work
  • Fixed movement problems with the controller
  • Fixed interact key that was not correct if a controller was connected
  • Fixed to click once in the game window to execute an action when launching the game
  • Fixed the problem of not being able to display the pause menu in the lobby using the assigned key
  • Fixed several sounds not linked to effect volume
  • Fixed the invisible wall in the labyrinth map that allowed you to pass through and leave the map
  • Fixed weapon magazine location during a victory
  • Fixed ammunition given when zombies die in melee game mode
  • Fixed gold given in a victory that was the wrong value
  • Fixed to throw a grenade while firing
  • Fixed a debris collision
  • Fixed to be able to sprint while in the air
  • Fixed images of XP extended in quests
  • Fixed player damage sound when taking grenade damage
  • Fixed player damage sound when taking damage from explosive zombie explosion
  • Fixed the camera shake that was not played when shooting a zombie
  • Fixed blood that in some places and maps was not rendered
  • Fixed some weapon skins that were not rendered in darkness
  • Fixed if you interompt the reloading of the weapon by the melee then the melee was blocked
  • Fixed custom game mode logs displayed even when custom game mode was not selected
  • Fixed statistics: "Fastest victory with Point Race game mode" which did not take the correct number
  • Fixed several translation problems
  • Optimization of everything related to custom game mode
  • Player optimization

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2555030/Limsod/

