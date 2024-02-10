Limsod v1.0.1

**Hello everyone !
Thank you for all your positive feedback from the launch, it really encourages us for the rest of the game.
Here's a first small update to fix the first reported bugs and more:**
Additions / Changes:
- Added a new sound when the explosive zombie dies
- Added controller keys to controls menu
- Modification of rendered shadows
- Modification of certain fonts
- Changed the brightness of certain maps
- Modification of initial ammunition in melee game mode
- Modification of multiple textures
- Modification of old Twitter icon to new X icon
- Improved texture quality
- Improved death animation
- Increased zombie spawn rate on the Subway map: 2s -> 1.9s
- Increased fire camera shake
- Reversed firing and aiming buttons on controller
- Reversed sprint and crouch buttons on controller
- Updating the information menu
Corrections / Optimizations:
- Fixed several problems with quests
- Fixed zombie explosion damage with Defense game mode
- Fixed decals received by zombies
- Fixed decals received by grenade
- Fixed stairs in the agency map that made the zombies ai bug
- Fixed HDR that didn't work
- Fixed movement problems with the controller
- Fixed interact key that was not correct if a controller was connected
- Fixed to click once in the game window to execute an action when launching the game
- Fixed the problem of not being able to display the pause menu in the lobby using the assigned key
- Fixed several sounds not linked to effect volume
- Fixed the invisible wall in the labyrinth map that allowed you to pass through and leave the map
- Fixed weapon magazine location during a victory
- Fixed ammunition given when zombies die in melee game mode
- Fixed gold given in a victory that was the wrong value
- Fixed to throw a grenade while firing
- Fixed a debris collision
- Fixed to be able to sprint while in the air
- Fixed images of XP extended in quests
- Fixed player damage sound when taking grenade damage
- Fixed player damage sound when taking damage from explosive zombie explosion
- Fixed the camera shake that was not played when shooting a zombie
- Fixed blood that in some places and maps was not rendered
- Fixed some weapon skins that were not rendered in darkness
- Fixed if you interompt the reloading of the weapon by the melee then the melee was blocked
- Fixed custom game mode logs displayed even when custom game mode was not selected
- Fixed statistics: "Fastest victory with Point Race game mode" which did not take the correct number
- Fixed several translation problems
- Optimization of everything related to custom game mode
- Player optimization
Changed files in this update