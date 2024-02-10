Limsod v1.0.1

**Hello everyone !

Thank you for all your positive feedback from the launch, it really encourages us for the rest of the game.

Here's a first small update to fix the first reported bugs and more:**

Additions / Changes:

Added a new sound when the explosive zombie dies

Added controller keys to controls menu

Modification of rendered shadows

Modification of certain fonts

Changed the brightness of certain maps

Modification of initial ammunition in melee game mode

Modification of multiple textures

Modification of old Twitter icon to new X icon

Improved texture quality

Improved death animation

Increased zombie spawn rate on the Subway map: 2s -> 1.9s

Increased fire camera shake

Reversed firing and aiming buttons on controller

Reversed sprint and crouch buttons on controller

Updating the information menu

Corrections / Optimizations:

Fixed several problems with quests

Fixed zombie explosion damage with Defense game mode

Fixed decals received by zombies

Fixed decals received by grenade

Fixed stairs in the agency map that made the zombies ai bug

Fixed HDR that didn't work

Fixed movement problems with the controller

Fixed interact key that was not correct if a controller was connected

Fixed to click once in the game window to execute an action when launching the game

Fixed the problem of not being able to display the pause menu in the lobby using the assigned key

Fixed several sounds not linked to effect volume

Fixed the invisible wall in the labyrinth map that allowed you to pass through and leave the map

Fixed weapon magazine location during a victory

Fixed ammunition given when zombies die in melee game mode

Fixed gold given in a victory that was the wrong value

Fixed to throw a grenade while firing

Fixed a debris collision

Fixed to be able to sprint while in the air

Fixed images of XP extended in quests

Fixed player damage sound when taking grenade damage

Fixed player damage sound when taking damage from explosive zombie explosion

Fixed the camera shake that was not played when shooting a zombie

Fixed blood that in some places and maps was not rendered

Fixed some weapon skins that were not rendered in darkness

Fixed if you interompt the reloading of the weapon by the melee then the melee was blocked

Fixed custom game mode logs displayed even when custom game mode was not selected

Fixed statistics: "Fastest victory with Point Race game mode" which did not take the correct number

Fixed several translation problems

Optimization of everything related to custom game mode

Player optimization

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2555030/Limsod/