BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 9 February 2024

v. 3.25, a batch of small changes

v. 3.25 · Last edited by Wendy

ATTENTION: If you haven't yet: go to BrVR's steam library page -> gear icon -> properties -> betas -> and opt into this update by selecting the beta branch. This is to reduce unwanted update downloads.

A relatively small update, changes a few small things.

Added music and a house to level 999
Changed faceling behaviour
Added more props to level 15
Removed exit doors from back of tutorial
Added new departure signs to level 36
Reduced the amount of ammo in supply chests
Added new locations for Chaze's Guns and Supplies + ChawMP's Produce
Moved casino mini-pawn machine further towards the clump wheel

