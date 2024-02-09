v. 3.25, a batch of small changes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

ATTENTION: If you haven't yet: go to BrVR's steam library page -> gear icon -> properties -> betas -> and opt into this update by selecting the beta branch. This is to reduce unwanted update downloads.

A relatively small update, changes a few small things.

Added music and a house to level 999

Changed faceling behaviour

Added more props to level 15

Removed exit doors from back of tutorial

Added new departure signs to level 36

Reduced the amount of ammo in supply chests

Added new locations for Chaze's Guns and Supplies + ChawMP's Produce

Moved casino mini-pawn machine further towards the clump wheel