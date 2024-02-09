 Skip to content

Total Conflict: Resistance update for 9 February 2024

[UPDATE] VERSION 0.70.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13415125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added new armored vehicles (Type-63 with 85mm cannon for the Southern Islands).
  • Fixed a critical error due to which the AI did not land troops from vehicles and armored personnel carriers in a tactical battle.
  • Added new uniforms for regular troops of the Eastern bloc.
  • Added new food (Fish).
  • A new building has been added (Fish Factory, you must start a new game to build the building).
  • Added button "x5" game speed in global game mode.
  • Fixed calling helicopter support using the F8 key.
  • Fixed a bug due to which the supply window for troops and cities did not close.
  • Localization has been fixed.

