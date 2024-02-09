[UPDATE] VERSION 0.70.0

- Added new armored vehicles (Type-63 with 85mm cannon for the Southern Islands).
- Fixed a critical error due to which the AI did not land troops from vehicles and armored personnel carriers in a tactical battle.
- Added new uniforms for regular troops of the Eastern bloc.
- Added new food (Fish).
- A new building has been added (Fish Factory, you must start a new game to build the building).
- Added button "x5" game speed in global game mode.
- Fixed calling helicopter support using the F8 key.
- Fixed a bug due to which the supply window for troops and cities did not close.
- Localization has been fixed.
