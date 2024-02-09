Happy New Year! Lunar New Year Update and Roadmap Arrived

Share · View all patches · Build 13415043 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 13:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Celebrating the Lunar New Year, amidst the sound of firecrackers, "NotificationCat VR" ushered in the fourth version update and the announcement of the software update roadmap!

PC

v1.3 -> v1.4

Fixed an issue where the prompt audio could not be played in some cases when the prompt notification sound effect function was turned on.

Fixed an issue where the Dashboard setup program would not render correctly when the software had multiple GPU devices (especially laptop devices)

Fixed an issue where the Toast helper would be launched repeatedly under certain circumstances

Toast

v1.1.0.0 -> v1.2.0.0

Fixed a bug where notifications would not be forwarded properly when the Toast helper encountered an update

Fixed an error that caused the Toast helper program to exit abnormally when an error occurred.