Regiments update for 9 February 2024

Hotfix 1.0.99a

Patchnotes
  • Added separate smoke grenades visual effect for Warsaw Pact units to better represent the way 3D6 smoke grenades look
  • Fixed issues with an idle animation on some soldier models
  • Fixed Polish engineers using AK-74
  • Fixed West German transport truck description
  • Fixed Chapparal missile placement
  • Adjusted mechanized platoons mode change duration so that loading/unloading looks slightly more natural
  • Added BMD-2K platoon tooltip thumbnail

