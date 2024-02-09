- Added separate smoke grenades visual effect for Warsaw Pact units to better represent the way 3D6 smoke grenades look
- Fixed issues with an idle animation on some soldier models
- Fixed Polish engineers using AK-74
- Fixed West German transport truck description
- Fixed Chapparal missile placement
- Adjusted mechanized platoons mode change duration so that loading/unloading looks slightly more natural
- Added BMD-2K platoon tooltip thumbnail
Regiments update for 9 February 2024
Hotfix 1.0.99a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1109681 Depot 1109681
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update