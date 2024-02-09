important update~ Saving & new levels are here!

Hey! The production team is here! We have some news for you.

The Year of the Loong is coming, the evil spirit of the ghost dragon is still spreading in the City, and its power is still not to be underestimated...

So, on this wonderful day of New Year’s Eve, We have two announcements to make

The first thing is, that our Saving function is finally available! You don't have to replay the game over and over again to reach the achievements!

And here is the second thing!

The new level of "Myths of Rules"

"Huxing Hotel" is updated for free!

Happy Chinese New Year!

————————————

The Huxing Hotel, a building shrouded in the mists on the outskirts of Shanghai, once vanished following a mysterious fire, now reveals its ancient outline again in the night. Here, every corner is filled with stories, and every slight change in temperature seems to narrate the secrets of the past. The rooms at the end of the corridor may be gateways to another world, or perhaps unknown fears. The Huxing Hotel, as it re-emerges into the world, is like a vast enigma of darkness; every change in temperature could be the key to delving deeper into this mystery.