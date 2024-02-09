- Added Eggs around the map that can be picked up and incubated
- Added Nest at castle for egg incubation, can also be built using blueprint
- Added maturity growth to newly hatched creatures
- Added imprinting of baby creatures, this sets the creatures owner, only the owner can perform commands/mount the imprinted creature.
- Press H to summon creature
B1700 update for 9 February 2024
Patch notes 09/02/2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
