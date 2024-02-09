 Skip to content

B1700 update for 9 February 2024

Patch notes 09/02/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13414987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Eggs around the map that can be picked up and incubated
  • Added Nest at castle for egg incubation, can also be built using blueprint
  • Added maturity growth to newly hatched creatures
  • Added imprinting of baby creatures, this sets the creatures owner, only the owner can perform commands/mount the imprinted creature.
  • Press H to summon creature

Changed files in this update

