Update 02/16/2024

- A unique reward has been added to clan battles, which can be obtained by defeating your opponents in KB for 5 stars.
- As a reward, players will be able to receive pieces from the “Collector of Knowledge" card.
- A new rivalry format “Seasons” has been added to the “Blitz Tournament” game mode.
- Once a month, the strongest players of the blitz tournament will be determined, whose rating will be displayed in the ”Seasons" tab.
- The duration of one season is 30 days.
- The best of the best will receive rewards at the end of the season: Coins of Valor, a Champion's Chest. The number of awards depends on the ranking position.
- The PVP rating “TOP 100” has become a full-fledged event!
- The TOP 100 ranking is now updated every month.
- The winner of the rating will receive a special avatar for the "Strongest” profile as a reward.
- Pieces from the Desert Nomad card have been added to the tournament chests for 1st and 2nd place in the fifth league.
- New profile avatars have been added.
- The sound of the ability of the Lava Golem card has been updated.
- The sound of the animation of increasing the level and rank of the map has been updated.
- Added animation of the usual and improved image to the maps: Desert nomad, Zhu Baze, Xing Xing, Voracious young.
- The images of the cards have been updated: Chimera, Dark Guardsman, Brisk Sprout, Poisonous Anaconda, Fanged Fairy.
- Updated images of buildings: Crystal Tree, Tomb of Titan, Slot Carver.
- Crystal trees and the Tomb of Titan are animated.
- New rules and penalties have been introduced for players to switch from clan to clan. When switching from one clan to another, players will be fined a time limit on joining a new clan.
- Leaving the clan in League 1 is penalized for 24 hours.
- Leaving the clan in the 2-3 league is fined for 48 hours.
- Leaving the clan in the 4-5 league is fined for 72 hours.
- Leaving the clan in League 6 is not available until the end of the annual clan tournament.
- Fixed a bug in the interaction of the abilities of the “Lamia” and “Ice Dragon" cards.
- Lamia's ability works according to the description.
- Various localization errors have been fixed.
Changed files in this update