Blood of Titans update for 16 February 2024

Update 02/16/2024

Update 02/16/2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. A unique reward has been added to clan battles, which can be obtained by defeating your opponents in KB for 5 stars.
  • As a reward, players will be able to receive pieces from the “Collector of Knowledge" card.
  1. A new rivalry format “Seasons” has been added to the “Blitz Tournament” game mode.
  • Once a month, the strongest players of the blitz tournament will be determined, whose rating will be displayed in the ”Seasons" tab.
  • The duration of one season is 30 days.
  • The best of the best will receive rewards at the end of the season: Coins of Valor, a Champion's Chest. The number of awards depends on the ranking position.
  1. The PVP rating “TOP 100” has become a full-fledged event!
  • The TOP 100 ranking is now updated every month.
  • The winner of the rating will receive a special avatar for the "Strongest” profile as a reward.
  1. Pieces from the Desert Nomad card have been added to the tournament chests for 1st and 2nd place in the fifth league.
  2. New profile avatars have been added.
  3. The sound of the ability of the Lava Golem card has been updated.
  4. The sound of the animation of increasing the level and rank of the map has been updated.
  5. Added animation of the usual and improved image to the maps: Desert nomad, Zhu Baze, Xing Xing, Voracious young.
  6. The images of the cards have been updated: Chimera, Dark Guardsman, Brisk Sprout, Poisonous Anaconda, Fanged Fairy.
  7. Updated images of buildings: Crystal Tree, Tomb of Titan, Slot Carver.
  • Crystal trees and the Tomb of Titan are animated.
  1. New rules and penalties have been introduced for players to switch from clan to clan. When switching from one clan to another, players will be fined a time limit on joining a new clan.
  • Leaving the clan in League 1 is penalized for 24 hours.
  • Leaving the clan in the 2-3 league is fined for 48 hours.
  • Leaving the clan in the 4-5 league is fined for 72 hours.
  • Leaving the clan in League 6 is not available until the end of the annual clan tournament.
  1. Fixed a bug in the interaction of the abilities of the “Lamia” and “Ice Dragon" cards.
  • Lamia's ability works according to the description.
  1. Various localization errors have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

