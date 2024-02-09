Hotfix | Style Up - Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Bug where you couldn't store a storage box in place of an existing item in storage.
Map Changed
- Adjusted: Bard to not be audible until the second expansion is purchased.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug Fixes
Map Changed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update