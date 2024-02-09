 Skip to content

Bronzebeard's Tavern update for 9 February 2024

Hotfix | Style Up - Bug Fixes

Build 13414683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Bug where you couldn't store a storage box in place of an existing item in storage.

Map Changed

  • Adjusted: Bard to not be audible until the second expansion is purchased.

