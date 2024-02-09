 Skip to content

Y. Village - The Visitors update for 9 February 2024

v0.4

9 February 2024

v0.4

  • TV Video duration has been shortened.
  • Missing untranslated words have been translated.
  • LOD errors fixed.
  • Some innovations have been added.
  • When you press the return to menu button, a question appears on the screen.

