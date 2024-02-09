- TV Video duration has been shortened.
- Missing untranslated words have been translated.
- LOD errors fixed.
- Some innovations have been added.
- When you press the return to menu button, a question appears on the screen.
Y. Village - The Visitors update for 9 February 2024
v0.4
