 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shrieking Darkness update for 9 February 2024

1.21.3 Update - New Gamemodes & Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13414618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this.

Based on feedback from some older reviews, I've decided to remove the demo from the store page and port it into the base game. This will prevent any further negative impressions before playing the game. The demo has not been updated in several months as the main focus has been on the base game.

The demo isn't the only thing that's been added to the base game though, I've also added a very experimental forest survival minigame. You can also now view the latest changelog from the game's title screen, alongside some other bug fixes and features.

As per usual, you can view the latest changelogs here: https://renovatesoftware.com/deploy/shrieking-darkness/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2199751 Depot 2199751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link