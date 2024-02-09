1.21.3 Update - New Gamemodes & Bug Fixes

Hello everyone, thank you for taking the time out of your day to read this.

Based on feedback from some older reviews, I've decided to remove the demo from the store page and port it into the base game. This will prevent any further negative impressions before playing the game. The demo has not been updated in several months as the main focus has been on the base game.

The demo isn't the only thing that's been added to the base game though, I've also added a very experimental forest survival minigame. You can also now view the latest changelog from the game's title screen, alongside some other bug fixes and features.

As per usual, you can view the latest changelogs here: https://renovatesoftware.com/deploy/shrieking-darkness/