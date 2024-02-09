Milestone 3.0.5 Released! (Experimental)

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Added research text for the Gemini Interceptor and Heavy Fusion Weapons research projects, meaning all research projects should now have research text.

Slightly updated the Abduction missions so they work as follows: If you don't attempt the mission at all, you get +20 local panic

For each of the 10 civilians trapped in the abduction tubes, you get:

+2 panic for each civilian remaining in an abduction tube when the timer runs out and the tubes teleport away

-2 panic for each civilian freed from an abduction tube that survives the mission

+0 panic for a civilian freed from the tube who is killed before the end of the mission

Soldier Equip screen - double clicking an empty slot will bring up the soldier assignment menu directly, so you don't need to select the slot and click the button any more.

Soldier Equip screen - clicking a weapon in the soldier inventory will select it in the Armory, allowing you to add more ammo quickly (let us know if this ends up being annoying).

Reduced the completion time of the initial research project, so you can now begin work on the new research immediately after winning the ATLAS Base mission.

Fusion lance cost reduced to $300k and 25 alloys / alenium (down from $1m and 40 alloys / alenium).

Wraith Destroyers now contain 1 less Wraith and 1 less Servitor, as they previously were a bit too difficult.