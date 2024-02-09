Milestone 3.0.5 Released! (Experimental)

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
Gameplay Changes:
-
Added research text for the Gemini Interceptor and Heavy Fusion Weapons research projects, meaning all research projects should now have research text.
-
Slightly updated the Abduction missions so they work as follows:
- If you don't attempt the mission at all, you get +20 local panic
- For each of the 10 civilians trapped in the abduction tubes, you get:
- +2 panic for each civilian remaining in an abduction tube when the timer runs out and the tubes teleport away
- -2 panic for each civilian freed from an abduction tube that survives the mission
- +0 panic for a civilian freed from the tube who is killed before the end of the mission
-
Soldier Equip screen - double clicking an empty slot will bring up the soldier assignment menu directly, so you don't need to select the slot and click the button any more.
-
Soldier Equip screen - clicking a weapon in the soldier inventory will select it in the Armory, allowing you to add more ammo quickly (let us know if this ends up being annoying).
-
Reduced the completion time of the initial research project, so you can now begin work on the new research immediately after winning the ATLAS Base mission.
-
Fusion lance cost reduced to $300k and 25 alloys / alenium (down from $1m and 40 alloys / alenium).
-
Wraith Destroyers now contain 1 less Wraith and 1 less Servitor, as they previously were a bit too difficult.
-
Set the large rock mesas in the Polar and Desert maps to be significantly tougher, and added proper destruction states to the Polar one.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed the bug where the screen resolution doesn't change when in borderless fullscreen / exclusive fullscreen mode.
- Fixed the bug where certain soldier hairs were not displaying correctly on their 3D models, leading to you having a team of bald people.
- Fixed the occasional post-move delay that would sometimes affect soldiers, briefly blocking further movement / rotation / crouching input.
- Fixed the soldiers initially not being visible in the dropship if you went to the Arrange Soldiers screen on the pre-launch soldier equipment screen.
- Fixed not being able to heal unconscious units on the ground.
- Fixed the Geoscape base icon being smaller in construction mode than it is when actually placed on the Geoscape.
- Updated the Soldier Equip screen so items in the inventory and in the base armory panel now both have a slight highlight on mouse hover.
- Pressing Esc when a soldier is moving now correctly interrupts moving, rather than opening the menu.
- Soldiers no longer show their selection circle when moving.
Changed depots in internal branch