Xenonauts 2 update for 9 February 2024

Milestone 3.0.5 Released! (Experimental)

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Gameplay Changes:

  • Added research text for the Gemini Interceptor and Heavy Fusion Weapons research projects, meaning all research projects should now have research text.

  • Slightly updated the Abduction missions so they work as follows:

    • If you don't attempt the mission at all, you get +20 local panic
    • For each of the 10 civilians trapped in the abduction tubes, you get:
    • +2 panic for each civilian remaining in an abduction tube when the timer runs out and the tubes teleport away
    • -2 panic for each civilian freed from an abduction tube that survives the mission
    • +0 panic for a civilian freed from the tube who is killed before the end of the mission 

  • Soldier Equip screen - double clicking an empty slot will bring up the soldier assignment menu directly, so you don't need to select the slot and click the button any more.

  • Soldier Equip screen - clicking a weapon in the soldier inventory will select it in the Armory, allowing you to add more ammo quickly (let us know if this ends up being annoying).

  • Reduced the completion time of the initial research project, so you can now begin work on the new research immediately after winning the ATLAS Base mission.

  • Fusion lance cost reduced to $300k and 25 alloys / alenium (down from $1m and 40 alloys / alenium).

  • Wraith Destroyers now contain 1 less Wraith and 1 less Servitor, as they previously were a bit too difficult.

  • Set the large rock mesas in the Polar and Desert maps to be significantly tougher, and added proper destruction states to the Polar one.

Bugfixes:
  • Fixed the bug where the screen resolution doesn't change when in borderless fullscreen / exclusive fullscreen mode.
  • Fixed the bug where certain soldier hairs were not displaying correctly on their 3D models, leading to you having a team of bald people.
  • Fixed the occasional post-move delay that would sometimes affect soldiers, briefly blocking further movement / rotation / crouching input.
  • Fixed the soldiers initially not being visible in the dropship if you went to the Arrange Soldiers screen on the pre-launch soldier equipment screen.
  • Fixed not being able to heal unconscious units on the ground.
  • Fixed the Geoscape base icon being smaller in construction mode than it is when actually placed on the Geoscape.
  • Updated the Soldier Equip screen so items in the inventory and in the base armory panel now both have a slight highlight on mouse hover.
  • Pressing Esc when a soldier is moving now correctly interrupts moving, rather than opening the menu.
  • Soldiers no longer show their selection circle when moving.

