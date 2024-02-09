2024/2/9 summary of updates in this week

Share · View all patches · Build 13414329 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 13:09:26 UTC by Wendy

New stable versions will not be released during holidays (2/10-2/17), but unstable versions will still be updated at any time.

[Management and Statistics]

The management page has added a display of all area plans owned by the group

The character page has added a display of all the character's assets (i.e. all ground items and all area plans). (Note that this statistic does not include backpack items for characters)

[Construction]

Items can define their folded versions

Added folding building interaction actions for buildings with folding versions.

Generally speaking, a recipe can be defined for constructing non folding version items using folding version items.

These unfolding recipes for default furniture are located at the bottom of the construction recipe list.

Added map instructions for dismantling buildings

Ice can now be used to create ice terrain blocks

[Storage]

Blueprint item definitions can now define storage preferences, and only items with container labels will have corresponding settings added.

The opening house has added multiple storage tags with preset storage preferences and comes with categorized storage.

Added a storage classification, ore

[Opening]

Added a new beginning "A wealthy builder", with nuclear power generators, air food generators, water collectors, and thousands of human summoners, as well as water, electricity, food, and people.

[Simulation]

The flame will transmit records of the root cause, and each human unit death caused by it will result in a deduction of 1000 group points. Points below -10000 will end the game.

Ammunition collisions and drops will also be directly placed in the bottom square.

[Move]

Added quite complex climbing verification.

You can refer to real-life experience, and now you can defend against enemies through city walls and trenches.

Please refer to the built-in documentation for specific rules.

In summary, the climbing movement method is to move from one grid that can be in a climbing state to another grid that can be in a climbing state. The difficulty of climbing grid points is effective, and the climbing ability of the character is not lower than the difficulty of climbing grid points. When climbing grid points, the character can be in a climbing state.

Increased the difficulty of climbing gravel walls to 4 and concrete brick walls to 5

Improved the difficulty of ice filling climbing to 4

Biological default climbing ability 3

Sheep climbing ability set to 10, carnivorous giant spider set to 100

[Blueprint]

All item pools can now attach a numerical value to the probability term

Both the blueprint itself and the item rules can specify a seed item pool. When placing items, if the item is in a field, priority should be given to selecting this seed item pool from the rule, followed by extracting (seeds, quantity) from the blueprint, and adding corresponding planting tasks.

[Environment]

There can only be 3-10 different types of grass, trees, and land animals in a large area, making the vegetation and ecology of each block look different.

[Other]

Optimized the logic of eating at designated locations

[Optimization]

Reduce the acquisition of block locks under concurrent conditions.