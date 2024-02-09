 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 9 February 2024

Patch v1.074 (Main)

Share · View all patches · Build 13414215 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wow. The B button now functions like in many other games... Crazy.

  • General - Added another small change to improve how hits feel. You may notice it. You may not. It's camera FOV related, it's very subtle, too.
  • General - Default FOV is now 90
  • General - Added some LODs to some rocks to improve performance in some areas. This was actually done due to prototyping of another mission, but I guess that retroactively applies here too.
  • Fixed some enemies in the training mode not getting their sounds or aggression disabled, even if the toggle for either was enabled.
  • Some moves now have a velocity multiplier, making the player move faster as if affected by the gravity. (Airflow, Comet are the biggest examples.)
  • Pressing B on the gamepad in menu options in-game/settings will now count as pressing "back", this should make the navigation with the gamepad a bit nicer. (The same will be supported for the main menu/where you load levels in the next patch.)

Known issues -
See trello.
https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

If you find any other issues, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky discord.
https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE

Changed files in this update

Depot 1701891 Depot 1701891
  • Loading history…
Depot 1701892 Depot 1701892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link