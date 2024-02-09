Patch v1.074 (Main)

Share · View all patches · Build 13414215 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 20:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Wow. The B button now functions like in many other games... Crazy.

General - Added another small change to improve how hits feel. You may notice it. You may not. It's camera FOV related, it's very subtle, too.

General - Default FOV is now 90

General - Added some LODs to some rocks to improve performance in some areas. This was actually done due to prototyping of another mission, but I guess that retroactively applies here too.

Fixed some enemies in the training mode not getting their sounds or aggression disabled, even if the toggle for either was enabled.

Some moves now have a velocity multiplier, making the player move faster as if affected by the gravity. (Airflow, Comet are the biggest examples.)

Pressing B on the gamepad in menu options in-game/settings will now count as pressing "back", this should make the navigation with the gamepad a bit nicer. (The same will be supported for the main menu/where you load levels in the next patch.)

