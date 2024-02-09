 Skip to content

Against the Storm update for 9 February 2024

Hotfix 1.1.10 (Destroy tool)

Build 13414143

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Viceroys!

Like a dungeon without loot, or a quest without rewards, what's a patch without its next-day hotfix?

We just released one that deals with the issues you reported:

  • Fixed an issue with reversed Dangerous and Forbidden Glade icons in order objectives.
  • Fixed a bug where the destruction tool stopped working after being deactivated once.
  • Fixed a bug where building destruction was not possible if a building was already selected.

Known issue: we had to reverse a fix for the front-facing arrow disappearing when clicking on a building twice as it caused other problems and we’ll need to take a bit more time to rework it.

We’re grateful for your swift reports and feedback and wish you a fantastic weekend!

May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games

The current game version is 1.1.10.

