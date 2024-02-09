Hotfix 1.1.10 (Destroy tool)

Greetings, Viceroys!
Like a dungeon without loot, or a quest without rewards, what's a patch without its next-day hotfix?
We just released one that deals with the issues you reported:
- Fixed an issue with reversed Dangerous and Forbidden Glade icons in order objectives.
- Fixed a bug where the destruction tool stopped working after being deactivated once.
- Fixed a bug where building destruction was not possible if a building was already selected.
Known issue: we had to reverse a fix for the front-facing arrow disappearing when clicking on a building twice as it caused other problems and we’ll need to take a bit more time to rework it.
We’re grateful for your swift reports and feedback and wish you a fantastic weekend!
May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games
The current game version is 1.1.10.
