10 new maps have been added for the Disappearing Platforms mode! They feature new, bigger platforms, which are harder to miss! They've been designed for the game to be more about planning, rather than struggling just not to fall down!
J-Jump Arena update for 9 February 2024
Time for more maps!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
