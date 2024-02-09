 Skip to content

J-Jump Arena update for 9 February 2024

Time for more maps!

Build 13414106

Patchnotes via Steam Community

10 new maps have been added for the Disappearing Platforms mode! They feature new, bigger platforms, which are harder to miss! They've been designed for the game to be more about planning, rather than struggling just not to fall down!

