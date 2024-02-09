Version 1.13: The Early Year Bargain Bin Update

Thank you for playing Endless Bullet Heaven! It's been a while! Update notes below:

1.13: Inventory, new attacks, and other improvements!

(But before that) BUG WATCH

There has been a reported case of having all items erased from a save file. This has only been reported one time so it's possible it was a user-side issue but I want to take precautions just in case. If anyone experiences this bug, please give as much detail as you can on when/how it occurred. Just in case this does occur - and due to some save file format changes from this update - the game now generates a backup when first loading into this version of the game.

Should data loss occur and you want to load your backup:

Search "%appdata%" (without the quotation marks) on your PC and enter that folder. At the top of your file explorer, go back a folder to "AppData", then go into the folder named "Local".

Find the folder named "Endless_Bullet_Heaven" and go into it.

There should be files named "EBH_Save" and "EBH_Save_backup". I HIGHLY recommend making a copy of both these files somewhere safe.

Now that you've (hopefully) copied these files elsewhere, go back to the "Endless_Bullet_Heaven" folder, delete "EBH_Save", and rename "EBH_Save_backup" to "EBH_Save". This will replace your current save with the backup of your save.

Similarly, if you wish to create a backup of your current save at any time, copy "EBH_Save" somewhere safe and you can replace your save in the "Endless_Bullet_Heaven" folder with your copied data as you need.

If you crash immediately upon loading into the game with this update, please let me know immediately. I've tested loading into the update with a few older version save files with no issues, but it's possible I missed something and would need to fix it.

Also if you ever decide to try editing the save data itself and it breaks then I take no responsibility for that. The data is just normal text so it may look easy to modify but the save system is more fragile than you might expect and could easily break. At the end of the day it's a singleplayer game so do whatever you want, but if anything breaks don't say I didn't warn you. Anyway-

Additions:

Added a new inventory system! This is an expansion of the previous update having a pretty lackluster gimmick. This allowed for new items to be added! Including:

Three new biscuits types! Special (25% faster special charge), Speed (1 second faster target spawns), and Glory (20% more score)!

Other cool surprises!

Added some extra patterns to bonus rounds

Added 3 new bullet patterns: "Perfect Bloom", "Spinning Tops", "Whirlpool"

Added 8 new achievements!



Misc Changes:

Nerfed "Gliding Doves" -> Slightly slower spawn rate (was ~13.33 spawns per second; now 12)

Slightly nerfed the charge rate of the specials "Corvid Strafe" and "Parry Instinct". This is to help balance around the new special biscuit buff

Fixed a major oversight where you could blacklist Pandoria

Fixed a rare crash that could happen after the Pandoria fight

Fixed some bullet collision issues that allowed clipping through bullets in some cases

Adjusted some sound volumes

Some menus will now disable weapons to help reduce visual/audio clutter

Bosses are now unlocked in practice mode on first encounter; not on first survival

Cleaned up several rushed sprites from the last update

Your biscuit buff now gets saved if you don't enter a run before exiting the game

Revised some lore

Other polish and optimizations I probably forgot to note

Closing Notes

That's all for now! Sorry that it's been so long. Like I said in the previous update, I've been quite busy with some other commitments. Unfortunately this is going to continue being the case, but I wanted to push this update out while I still had a few weeks off.

The good news is that I managed to clean up a lot of backend stuff, so whenever I get a chance to work on the next update it shouldn't be as gruelling as it was this time around. Lots of spaghetti code to wrangle. I also have a bunch of ideas in place for what's left to do before I'd call this game "finished". While I can't make any promises as always, I'm really hoping that I can have the next major update out by the end of this year.

Only time will tell if that happens, but regardless I hope the new content will be enjoyable! As usual, should any issues arise either yell at me on twitter https://twitter.com/Dracoraz or send an email to dracorazhelp@gmail.com