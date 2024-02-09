 Skip to content

Tales of Spark update for 9 February 2024

Chinese New Year's Eve, the Year Beast is attacking

Build 13414016

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update content:

The Year Beast has arrived in Crescent Moon City, welcome to challenge!
Crescent Moon City's Pipa Girl has tasks to offer!
Passersby Huo Shaodou sells tangyuan, firecrackers, and mahaleizi, which can be used to challenge the Year Beast!
The initial difficulty of the Year Beast is level two, resetting upon exiting the instance, with full-level wound resolution (99%), making its life-draining abilities no longer mysterious!
Welcome all martial artists to participate in the challenge!

