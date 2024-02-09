Chinese New Year's Eve, the Year Beast is attacking

Update content:

The Year Beast has arrived in Crescent Moon City, welcome to challenge!

Crescent Moon City's Pipa Girl has tasks to offer!

Passersby Huo Shaodou sells tangyuan, firecrackers, and mahaleizi, which can be used to challenge the Year Beast!

The initial difficulty of the Year Beast is level two, resetting upon exiting the instance, with full-level wound resolution (99%), making its life-draining abilities no longer mysterious!

Welcome all martial artists to participate in the challenge!