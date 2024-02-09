Another quick round of fixes!

Greetings, potion magnates!
Thanks to your unabating support, we've extracted and rectified some more unpleasant impurities from the Potion Tycoon concoction. All for the sake of your finest and purest enjoyment!
Bewitchingly yours,
Snowhound Games and Daedalic Entertainment
Changelog:
Fixes:
- Fixed launch marketing campaigns not reporting the results.
- Fixed the Trivial potion tag being treated as positive.
- Fixed some trend tags getting duplicated when updating a product.
- Added a safety check for the unlikely case where launch marketing reviewers didn't find anything meaningful to say.
