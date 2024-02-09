 Skip to content

Potion Tycoon update for 9 February 2024

Another quick round of fixes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, potion magnates!

Thanks to your unabating support, we've extracted and rectified some more unpleasant impurities from the Potion Tycoon concoction. All for the sake of your finest and purest enjoyment!

Bewitchingly yours,
Snowhound Games and Daedalic Entertainment

Changelog:

Fixes:

  • Fixed launch marketing campaigns not reporting the results.
  • Fixed the Trivial potion tag being treated as positive.
  • Fixed some trend tags getting duplicated when updating a product.
  • Added a safety check for the unlikely case where launch marketing reviewers didn't find anything meaningful to say.

