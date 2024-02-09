Public Beta Test - Performance Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're launching a special beta test for the game's upcoming performance update. Please read the information below to find out what's changing in this build and how you can help us test things.

IMPORTANT: To reduce any possible confusion and accelerate the implementation of changes, please keep all the discussion related to the test versions to the spaces listed below:

A dedicated #yazs-beta channel on our Discord server.

"Public Beta Test" sub forum on YAZS Steam forums.

Comments under this post. You can also send us your feedback at contact@awesomegamesstudio.com

adding "0.5_PerfBeta" somewhere in the title of your message. Thanks!

How to join the Public Beta Test?

Want to help us out & get an early look at the new version of the game? Awesome!

DISCLAIMER: Before jumping straight in, please understand, that this version of the game might be unstable, create issues when switching between old & new builds of the game, and may generally be less stable, more buggy, and in an overall imperfect state. We will do our best to help you with any issues, but please understand the risks associated with beta testing.

If you understand the potential problems and are willing to take the risk, here's how you can get in:

How to join:

Open your Steam client, find Yet Another Zombie Survivors on your games list, right-click its name and select the " Properties... " option.



Enter the " Betas " tab, click the " None " drop-down menu on the right, and select the " public-beta " option. You can always return to the default version of the game by selecting " None " again.



If you want to share your feedback about the beta version (thanks in advance!), click the image below to join our Discord server (you'll need an account for that, but it'll be worth it, believe me!):



When joined, you will be able to comment on the current beta version in the new #yazs-beta forums, which you can join by selecting it from the drop-down list:



And that's all! If the beta/test version of the game is different from the current one, the Steam will update the game with its changes. You will know that the Beta Branch is active from the "[public-beta]" text to the right of the game's title in your game's library.

What should I test in this version?

This release is special because instead of testing an upcoming content update, we want you to test the performance and stability of the game against the build on the default branch (0.5.1a+). We hope to make the game run better for you, especially with improvements to the CPU usage.

Here are some of the things that have been added/changed in this release:

Various performance related changes, engine & tools updates.

Potential fixes for framerate drops, crashes, and rare cases of savegame resets.

Some small gameplay tweaks, nothing major (e.g. reworked attack patterns for the Butcher boss).

Added controller support for the pause menu controls and pop-up information.

Added mouse-over pop-up information for the Survivor's weapons and abilities in their selection menu.

Another sound effects update (new sounds & changes to some of the existing ones).

Legendary version of the Military Training XP modifier now gives +30%, up from +20%).

Fixes/improvements to how Lockdown & Banish options work with gamepad/controllers.

Tank: Rocket launcher should now be able to deal weapon critical damage again.

Other minor fixes & improvements.

While these changes may seem minor, the performance and engine updates are of immense importance to the current and future health of the game. The updated version should definitely run better on most hardware that meets the game's minimum system requirements.

What should I do if the game works worse or crashes?

Keep us posted on the stability of the game, as we'll continue to work on improving the game and fixing any issues you may encounter with this beta test. If the game stutters or crashes more than before, please let us know!

If your game is performing worse than before, please press F8 on your keyboard and quickly fill out the survey to let us know what's going on. This will also send us your log files so we can check if there are any errors happening in the background.

If your game has crashed, you can send us your crash reports instead, which you can find at

%localAppData%\Temp\Awesome Games Studio\Yet Another Zombie Survivors\Crashes\ Please zip / rar / 7z this folder and send it to us at contact@awesomegamesstudio.com

This beta will most likely be merged with the upcoming 0.6 beta test, resulting in the 0.6.0 public content update release, which will combine these performance improvements and new content additions.

Thank you for all your support and patience ːheart_meː

