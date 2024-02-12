0.20.8 Update

Its been a while, but we fixed some annoying problems!
- Fixed calming station could not be properly build bug that lead to many other problems with stuck workers
- Fixed very annoying blizzard contraption 2 sound loop bug, attack sound starts and ends correctly now
- Fixed very annoying greenhouse air pull effect bug getting insanely huge over time
- Fixed a bug where time progression was stuck when loading a save game
- Humbie 2 yellow helmet goo not blinking anymore, improved wobble
- Fixed freeze progress ui attack meter at nightly zombie attacks sometimes not showing
- Fixed blueprint fences missing resource status not updated when building gate on them
- Fixed that camera bounds could be offseted in one direction
- Freeze trap now only triggers for hostile zombies
- Frozen or currently treated humbies are not selected for another treatment anymore
- When focusing an object or character, the camera doesn't teleport to that location anymore but moves smoothly there now
Known Problems:
- Frozen Zombie storage seems still go get stuck after a frozen Zombie is transported to treatment. Disabling and enabling can be used as a workaround for now. We will address this soon.
