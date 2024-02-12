 Skip to content

Zombie Cure Lab update for 12 February 2024

0.20.8 Update

0.20.8 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Its been a while, but we fixed some annoying problems!

  • Fixed calming station could not be properly build bug that lead to many other problems with stuck workers
  • Fixed very annoying blizzard contraption 2 sound loop bug, attack sound starts and ends correctly now
  • Fixed very annoying greenhouse air pull effect bug getting insanely huge over time
  • Fixed a bug where time progression was stuck when loading a save game
  • Humbie 2 yellow helmet goo not blinking anymore, improved wobble
  • Fixed freeze progress ui attack meter at nightly zombie attacks sometimes not showing
  • Fixed blueprint fences missing resource status not updated when building gate on them
  • Fixed that camera bounds could be offseted in one direction
  • Freeze trap now only triggers for hostile zombies
  • Frozen or currently treated humbies are not selected for another treatment anymore
  • When focusing an object or character, the camera doesn't teleport to that location anymore but moves smoothly there now

Known Problems:

  • Frozen Zombie storage seems still go get stuck after a frozen Zombie is transported to treatment. Disabling and enabling can be used as a workaround for now. We will address this soon.

