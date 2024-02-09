V0.100 Fixes & Improvements. The big 100!

It's been a while, but we're finally back with another batch of fixes! Bit of a smaller list this time while we work on some of the bigger points, so stay tuned!

Slightly increased the firerate of early game type enemies.

Reworked the camera-mouse-look behaviour. It's now working right when looking left, a lot smoother & no longer wobbels when you have the map open on screen.

Fixed One of each card & Barrel of Gunpowder to now drop the correct amount of items.

Fixed the caged NPC from staying on the ship after you reload a run save where you freed him already.

Added percentage values next to the sound sliders so you can have them all at the same volume!

Reworked the daily challenge time library so it works more reliably.

Overlay text for nearby triggers now works correctly again, instead of closing immediately.

No longer soft-lock the player when tapping out of the game while certain UI element are active.