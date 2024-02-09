 Skip to content

Leviathan's Sword update for 9 February 2024

V0.100 Fixes & Improvements. The big 100!

V0.100 Fixes & Improvements. The big 100!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a while, but we're finally back with another batch of fixes! Bit of a smaller list this time while we work on some of the bigger points, so stay tuned!

  • Slightly increased the firerate of early game type enemies.
  • Reworked the camera-mouse-look behaviour. It's now working right when looking left, a lot smoother & no longer wobbels when you have the map open on screen.
  • Fixed One of each card & Barrel of Gunpowder to now drop the correct amount of items.
  • Fixed the caged NPC from staying on the ship after you reload a run save where you freed him already.
  • Added percentage values next to the sound sliders so you can have them all at the same volume!
  • Reworked the daily challenge time library so it works more reliably.
  • Overlay text for nearby triggers now works correctly again, instead of closing immediately.
  • No longer soft-lock the player when tapping out of the game while certain UI element are active.

