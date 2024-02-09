 Skip to content

虚构未来 update for 9 February 2024

2.9- 【 Small Patch Collection Update 】

Build 13413561

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed errors with Anna's skills and weapons in the English version.
  2. Fixed a bug in English where the organ of Emerald Ruins could not be activated.

