0.5.7 | NEW ANIMATIONS & BUG FIXES

Happy Friday, Sker Islanders!
In this latest patch we've got new animations and visuals, additional UI support and more bug fixes to improve the Sker Ritual experience. If you don't see your big fix below let us know in the comments and we'll see if we can get that sorted before 1.0 in April. Not long to go now!
Sker Ritual
Patch v.0.5.7 - 09/02/2024
NEWLY UPDATED
- Added new animations & visuals to Notifications
- Added an animation to the scoreboard & game over screens
- Changed the ability to have only 1 perk upgrade active at a time, all upgrades are now persistent
- Added cooldown on how often a Thunderbolt projectile can hit the same enemy
- Added UI support for 16:10 & 4:3 screens
- Increased the drop rate of the "Half Price" powerup to 30%
- Updated footstep sounds
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug causing the special waves in "The Ashes of Sker Hotel" to be every 15 rounds instead of 5 if you play on Nightmare
- Fixed an issue caused by sorting layers of some HUD elements
- Fixed an issue where some notes wouldn't be visible if a note had already been picked up
- Fixed an issue where previewed cosmetic item would get stuck when browsing the menus
- Fixed missing sounds in some areas
Once again, thank you for supporting Sker Ritual and our team! We hope you're enjoying all of the improvements and updates, and look forward to hearing your thoughts in the comments below and over on the Sker Ritual Discord!
If you also have a spare moment please do leave the game a review over on the Steam page which supports our Early Access Beta journey!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1492070/Sker_Ritual/
