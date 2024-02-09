- Fixed early enemy in stage 6 that only showed its shadow, now both enemy and shadow are visible.
- Save config of territory is fixed.
Fixeight update for 9 February 2024
Update Notes Patch 12 2024-02-09
Patchnotes via Steam Community
