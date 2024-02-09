 Skip to content

Fixeight update for 9 February 2024

Update Notes Patch 12 2024-02-09

Share · View all patches · Build 13413433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed early enemy in stage 6 that only showed its shadow, now both enemy and shadow are visible.
  • Save config of territory is fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2023181 Depot 2023181
  • Loading history…
Depot 2023182 Depot 2023182
  • Loading history…
Depot 2023183 Depot 2023183
  • Loading history…
