General Update - 1.5.2.1

This version kicks off our investigation into content authoring tools and potential Steam Workshop integration. We've introduced simple file and folder access to some customizable parts, such as allowing fleet emblems to be customized, and exposed the localization database for adding custom languages to the game. We will soon release a community and development roadmap along with the delayed retrospective write-up of Airship: Kingdoms Adrift, outlining the future of our line of airship games in general and how this first title helped us gain clarity tremendously. If you are interested in experimenting with the game's content, particularly adding new custom languages, please check out the pinned post in the Discord server here:https://discord.com/channels/824584233149923340/1205450153771794444

New Stuff:

Players can now obtain the new Jormungandr layout through construction. Capturing the Jormungandr will yield an inferior ship layout compared to the one created by players' shipyards.

Custom emblem creation is now available. (More details will be available on Discord's modding section soon.)

Additional language glyphs have been added to the project.

The localization base file is now exposed and accessible for adding custom language translations. (More details will be available on Discord's modding section soon.)

Version number watermark is now visible on all screens for better error tracking.

Prior to crashing, a dialog will appear allowing players to send crash logs and save files to help with further improvements.

Players can now choose to continue playing an unstable game instead of terminating the game after a crash.

Improvements:

Increased Evasive Assault's (Georgiana & Elise) skill cost to match their performance.

Balancing adjustment for mana weapons

Balancing adjustment for shields

Allowed rotation on Engineering Decks

Various adjustments made to torpedo launchers for rebalancing.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed crashes on the PvP loadout creation screen

Fixed upgrade tooltip stuck on the screen after making facility upgrades

Fixed crashes caused by unused shaders being used by scenes

Fixed RSP generals dropping XXL Teutonic frames instead of blueprints

Fixed issue where right-clicking to sell ships would sell unintended ships.

Addressed some crashes related to the crash reporter....

Detailed Balancing Changes:

Shields:

1.Rapid recovery shield

1.1 recharge consumption rate 280 > 270 /s

2.Capitol rapid recovery shield

2.1 recharge consumption rate 480 > 450 /s

Projectiles:

Mana bolt: damage 1070 > 963

Large mana bolt: damage 1320 > 1188

Explosive bolt: damage 820 > 765

Kinetic rocket: damage 1390 > 1460

Wasp rocket: damage 500 > 525

Light rocket: damage 890 > 935

Seeker rocket: damage 2950 > 3100

Heavy rocket: damage 3150 > 3308

Explosive rocket: damage 2780 > 2920

Weapons:

Mana Bolt Discharger

1.1 Potency: 312 > 291

1.2 Reload(s): 6 > 5.8

1.3 Power/shot: 175 > 140

Mana Bolt Turret

2.1 Potency: 1339 > 1223

2.2 Reload(s): 6.8 > 6.7

2.3 Power/shot: 875 > 662

Mana Bolt Array

3.1 Potency: 2009 > 1917

3.2 Reload(s): 13.8 > 13

3.3 Power/shot: 2010 > 1900

Heavy Mana Bolt Discharger

4.1 Potency: 694 > 644

4.2 Reload(s): 10 > 9.7

4.3 Power/shot: 450 > 470

Heavy Mana Bolt Array

5.1 Potency: 2618 > 2014

5.2 Reload(s): 10.4 > 12.2

5.3 Power/shot: 1360 > 1790

Explosive Bolt Turret

6.1 Potency: 1476 > 1377

6.2 Power/shot: 1050 > 1000

Explosive Bolt Array

7.1 Potency: 3729 > 3305

7.2 Reload(s): 9.3 > 9.8

7.3 Power/shot: 2100 > 3220

Kinetic Rocket Rail

8.1 Potency: 326 > 343

Kinetic Rocket Rack

9.1 Potency: 1305 > 1443

9.2 Reload(s): 11.5 > 10.9

9.3 Ammo/shot: 756 > 720

9.4 Power/shot: 960 > 914

Kinetic Rocket Turret

10.1 Potency: 1440 > 2261

10.2 Reload(s): 14 > 9.2

10.3 Ammo/shot: 1380 > 920

10.4 Power/shot: 1740 > 1162

Wasp Rocket Launcher

11.1 Potency: 316 > 315

11.2 Reload(s): 8.6 > 9.1

11.3 Ammo/shot: 135 > 149

11.4 Power/shot: 180 > 188

Hailstorm Rocket Hive

12.1 Potency: 3249 > 3748

12.2 Reload(s): 7.6 > 6.9

12.3 Ammo/shot: 1600 > 1300

12.4 Power/shot: 1600 > 1700

Wave Rocket Launcher

13.1 Potency: 1375 > 1444

13.2 Ammo/shot: 1160 > 1105

Cluster Rocket Launcher

14.1 Potency: 1375 > 1444

14.2 Ammo/shot: 1160 > 1105

Seeker Rocket Rail

15.1 Potency: 615 > 647

15.2 Ammo/shot: 260 > 284

Seeker Rocket Turret

16.1 Potency: 2130 > 2042

16.2 Reload(s): 10.2 > 11.2

16.3 Ammo/shot: 1050 > 1080

16.4 Power/shot: 1440 > 1365

Heavy Rocket Rail

17.1 Potency: 986 > 1035

17.2 Reload(s): 7.6 > 6.9

Heavy Rocket Rack

18.1 Potency: 2151 > 2161

18.2 Reload(s): 11 > 11.5

18.3 Ammo/shot: 1040 > 1092

18.4 Power/shot: 1320 > 1380

Explosive Rocket Rack

19.1 Potency: 3887 > 4083

Torpedo:

1.Javelin Launch Tube (UC)

1.1 Potency: 1652 > 1817

1.2 Ammo per volley: 820 > 360

1.3 Power per volley: 1180 > 720

2.Javelin Launch Rack (UC)

2.1 Potency: 3717 > 3989

2.2 Ammo per volley: 1210 > 1180

2.3 Power per volley: 3150 > 2360

3.Nemesis Torpedo Tube (R)

3.1 Potency: 1502 > 1998

3.2 Ammo per volley: 1120 > 816

3.3 Power per volley: 960 > 816

4.Nemesis Torpedo Pods (E)

4.1 Potency: 3315 > 4783

4.2 Ammo per volley: 3400 > 2400

4.3 Power per volley: 2610 > 2400

5.Breach Torpedo Tube (UC)

5.1 Potency: 1350 > 1633

5.2 Ammo per volley: 505 > 336

5.3 Power per volley: 480 > 336

6.Dual Siluro Tubes (UC)

6.1 Potency: 1820 > 2183

6.2 Ammo per volley: 510 > 308

6.3 Power per volley: 480 > 308

7.Siluro Tube (UC)

7.1 Potency: 910 > 1001

7.2 Ammo per volley: 255 > 144

7.3 Power per volley: 300 > 144

8.Siluro Rack (R)

8.1 Potency: 1985 > 2386

8.2 Ammo per volley: 760 > 424

8.3 Power per volley: 830 > 424

9.Revolving Siluro Tubes (E)

9.1 Potency: 2183 > 2252

9.2 Ammo per volley: 1580 > 770

9.3 Power per volley: 1520 > 770

10.Heavy Torpedo Tube (UC)

10.1 Potency: 1360 > 1819

10.2 Ammo per volley: 630 > 374

10.3 Power per volley: 750 > 374

11.Heavy Torpedo Rack (R)

11.1 Potency: 3023 > 4375

11.2 Ammo per volley: 1870 > 1131

11.3 Power per volley: 2030 > 1131

12.Revolving Heavy Torpedo Tubes (L)

12.1 Potency: 6802 > 7275

12.2 Ammo per volley: 4500 > 2848

12.3 Power per volley: 4320 > 2848

13.Shielded Javelin Tube (UC)

13.1 Potency: 1353 > 1488

13.2 Ammo per volley: 410 > 390

13.3 Power per volley: 1170 > 780

14.Shielded Javelin Rack (R)

14.1 Potency: 3015 > 3628

14.2 Ammo per volley: 1210 > 1150

14.3 Power per volley: 3150 > 2300

15.Phase Javelin Tube (E)

15.1 Potency: 1502 > 1967

15.2 Ammo per volley: 490 > 418

15.3 Power per volley: 1260 > 840

16.Armored Torpedo Tube (R)

16.1 Potency: 1502 > 1819

16.2 Ammo per volley: 1105 > 816

16.3 Power per volley: 960 > 816

17.Mountain Buster Torpedo (L)

17.1 Potency: 8079 > 8886

17.2 Ammo per volley: 8640 > 5760

17.3 Power per volley: 4800 > 4800

