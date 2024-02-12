General Update - 1.5.2.1

This version kicks off our investigation into content authoring tools and potential Steam Workshop integration. We've introduced simple file and folder access to some customizable parts, such as allowing fleet emblems to be customized, and exposed the localization database for adding custom languages to the game. We will soon release a community and development roadmap along with the delayed retrospective write-up of Airship: Kingdoms Adrift, outlining the future of our line of airship games in general and how this first title helped us gain clarity tremendously. If you are interested in experimenting with the game's content, particularly adding new custom languages, please check out the pinned post in the Discord server here:https://discord.com/channels/824584233149923340/1205450153771794444
New Stuff:
- Players can now obtain the new Jormungandr layout through construction. Capturing the Jormungandr will yield an inferior ship layout compared to the one created by players' shipyards.
- Custom emblem creation is now available. (More details will be available on Discord's modding section soon.)
- Additional language glyphs have been added to the project.
- The localization base file is now exposed and accessible for adding custom language translations. (More details will be available on Discord's modding section soon.)
- Version number watermark is now visible on all screens for better error tracking.
- Prior to crashing, a dialog will appear allowing players to send crash logs and save files to help with further improvements.
- Players can now choose to continue playing an unstable game instead of terminating the game after a crash.
Improvements:
- Increased Evasive Assault's (Georgiana & Elise) skill cost to match their performance.
- Balancing adjustment for mana weapons
- Balancing adjustment for shields
- Allowed rotation on Engineering Decks
- Various adjustments made to torpedo launchers for rebalancing.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed crashes on the PvP loadout creation screen
- Fixed upgrade tooltip stuck on the screen after making facility upgrades
- Fixed crashes caused by unused shaders being used by scenes
- Fixed RSP generals dropping XXL Teutonic frames instead of blueprints
- Fixed issue where right-clicking to sell ships would sell unintended ships.
- Addressed some crashes related to the crash reporter....
Detailed Balancing Changes:
Shields:
1.Rapid recovery shield
1.1 recharge consumption rate 280 > 270 /s
2.Capitol rapid recovery shield
2.1 recharge consumption rate 480 > 450 /s
Projectiles:
Mana bolt: damage 1070 > 963
Large mana bolt: damage 1320 > 1188
Explosive bolt: damage 820 > 765
Kinetic rocket: damage 1390 > 1460
Wasp rocket: damage 500 > 525
Light rocket: damage 890 > 935
Seeker rocket: damage 2950 > 3100
Heavy rocket: damage 3150 > 3308
Explosive rocket: damage 2780 > 2920
Weapons:
Mana Bolt Discharger
1.1 Potency: 312 > 291
1.2 Reload(s): 6 > 5.8
1.3 Power/shot: 175 > 140
Mana Bolt Turret
2.1 Potency: 1339 > 1223
2.2 Reload(s): 6.8 > 6.7
2.3 Power/shot: 875 > 662
Mana Bolt Array
3.1 Potency: 2009 > 1917
3.2 Reload(s): 13.8 > 13
3.3 Power/shot: 2010 > 1900
Heavy Mana Bolt Discharger
4.1 Potency: 694 > 644
4.2 Reload(s): 10 > 9.7
4.3 Power/shot: 450 > 470
Heavy Mana Bolt Array
5.1 Potency: 2618 > 2014
5.2 Reload(s): 10.4 > 12.2
5.3 Power/shot: 1360 > 1790
Explosive Bolt Turret
6.1 Potency: 1476 > 1377
6.2 Power/shot: 1050 > 1000
Explosive Bolt Array
7.1 Potency: 3729 > 3305
7.2 Reload(s): 9.3 > 9.8
7.3 Power/shot: 2100 > 3220
Kinetic Rocket Rail
8.1 Potency: 326 > 343
Kinetic Rocket Rack
9.1 Potency: 1305 > 1443
9.2 Reload(s): 11.5 > 10.9
9.3 Ammo/shot: 756 > 720
9.4 Power/shot: 960 > 914
Kinetic Rocket Turret
10.1 Potency: 1440 > 2261
10.2 Reload(s): 14 > 9.2
10.3 Ammo/shot: 1380 > 920
10.4 Power/shot: 1740 > 1162
Wasp Rocket Launcher
11.1 Potency: 316 > 315
11.2 Reload(s): 8.6 > 9.1
11.3 Ammo/shot: 135 > 149
11.4 Power/shot: 180 > 188
Hailstorm Rocket Hive
12.1 Potency: 3249 > 3748
12.2 Reload(s): 7.6 > 6.9
12.3 Ammo/shot: 1600 > 1300
12.4 Power/shot: 1600 > 1700
Wave Rocket Launcher
13.1 Potency: 1375 > 1444
13.2 Ammo/shot: 1160 > 1105
Cluster Rocket Launcher
14.1 Potency: 1375 > 1444
14.2 Ammo/shot: 1160 > 1105
Seeker Rocket Rail
15.1 Potency: 615 > 647
15.2 Ammo/shot: 260 > 284
Seeker Rocket Turret
16.1 Potency: 2130 > 2042
16.2 Reload(s): 10.2 > 11.2
16.3 Ammo/shot: 1050 > 1080
16.4 Power/shot: 1440 > 1365
Heavy Rocket Rail
17.1 Potency: 986 > 1035
17.2 Reload(s): 7.6 > 6.9
Heavy Rocket Rack
18.1 Potency: 2151 > 2161
18.2 Reload(s): 11 > 11.5
18.3 Ammo/shot: 1040 > 1092
18.4 Power/shot: 1320 > 1380
Explosive Rocket Rack
19.1 Potency: 3887 > 4083
Torpedo:
1.Javelin Launch Tube (UC)
1.1 Potency: 1652 > 1817
1.2 Ammo per volley: 820 > 360
1.3 Power per volley: 1180 > 720
2.Javelin Launch Rack (UC)
2.1 Potency: 3717 > 3989
2.2 Ammo per volley: 1210 > 1180
2.3 Power per volley: 3150 > 2360
3.Nemesis Torpedo Tube (R)
3.1 Potency: 1502 > 1998
3.2 Ammo per volley: 1120 > 816
3.3 Power per volley: 960 > 816
4.Nemesis Torpedo Pods (E)
4.1 Potency: 3315 > 4783
4.2 Ammo per volley: 3400 > 2400
4.3 Power per volley: 2610 > 2400
5.Breach Torpedo Tube (UC)
5.1 Potency: 1350 > 1633
5.2 Ammo per volley: 505 > 336
5.3 Power per volley: 480 > 336
6.Dual Siluro Tubes (UC)
6.1 Potency: 1820 > 2183
6.2 Ammo per volley: 510 > 308
6.3 Power per volley: 480 > 308
7.Siluro Tube (UC)
7.1 Potency: 910 > 1001
7.2 Ammo per volley: 255 > 144
7.3 Power per volley: 300 > 144
8.Siluro Rack (R)
8.1 Potency: 1985 > 2386
8.2 Ammo per volley: 760 > 424
8.3 Power per volley: 830 > 424
9.Revolving Siluro Tubes (E)
9.1 Potency: 2183 > 2252
9.2 Ammo per volley: 1580 > 770
9.3 Power per volley: 1520 > 770
10.Heavy Torpedo Tube (UC)
10.1 Potency: 1360 > 1819
10.2 Ammo per volley: 630 > 374
10.3 Power per volley: 750 > 374
11.Heavy Torpedo Rack (R)
11.1 Potency: 3023 > 4375
11.2 Ammo per volley: 1870 > 1131
11.3 Power per volley: 2030 > 1131
12.Revolving Heavy Torpedo Tubes (L)
12.1 Potency: 6802 > 7275
12.2 Ammo per volley: 4500 > 2848
12.3 Power per volley: 4320 > 2848
13.Shielded Javelin Tube (UC)
13.1 Potency: 1353 > 1488
13.2 Ammo per volley: 410 > 390
13.3 Power per volley: 1170 > 780
14.Shielded Javelin Rack (R)
14.1 Potency: 3015 > 3628
14.2 Ammo per volley: 1210 > 1150
14.3 Power per volley: 3150 > 2300
15.Phase Javelin Tube (E)
15.1 Potency: 1502 > 1967
15.2 Ammo per volley: 490 > 418
15.3 Power per volley: 1260 > 840
16.Armored Torpedo Tube (R)
16.1 Potency: 1502 > 1819
16.2 Ammo per volley: 1105 > 816
16.3 Power per volley: 960 > 816
17.Mountain Buster Torpedo (L)
17.1 Potency: 8079 > 8886
17.2 Ammo per volley: 8640 > 5760
17.3 Power per volley: 4800 > 4800
Thank you for your valuable feedback!
