Hunt Together - Update 1.1 Now Live!

Hello, ghosts and hunters!

Patch 1.1 introduces new features, changes, and fixes. We've listened to your feedback, and this patch includes many changes based on your suggestions.

We're confident that you'll enjoy your spooky adventures even more now.

NEW FEATURES:

Voice Chat - get ready to scare your friends in more ways!

Separate option movement ghost and hunter - you can now customize your playing experience by changing the movement type for each character.

Better graphics on PC

Coins - collect them on maps to earn a bit more money.

Discs can block spirit lockbox beam - discs are no longer only for filling obelisks; now, you can use them to temporarily block the beam from the spirit lockbox.

Online Services - check the color of the bar to find out if there are any issues with the servers.

Last status - we've moved the information from the quick game button and improved it. Now, when someone leaves, loses internet connection, or encounters other issues, you will be informed about it.

Tips - find Tips at the bottom of the Main Menu or in both Hide-and-seek and Elimination lobbies.

Gramophone - wanted to have a party with your fellow ghosts? Fear no more - we've added a Gramophone in both lobbies with interchangeable vinyls. (P.S. Look for special vinyl with great party music.)

Lobby ID - is now visible to both ghosts and hunters!

Objective button - after completing the tutorial for the first time, in your first real game you must press the objective button for objectives to disappear. Worry not, this is a ONE-TIME ONLY requirement!

Pickups in lobby - we’ve added a few things to play around with in the lobby. Check them out!

Someone joined? - if anyone joins your lobby, you will be notified by a delicate swoosh sound.

Changes:

New sections and upgraded tutorial - We recommend checking it out!

Private matchmaking is much clearer now.

Telekinesis objects can now be used many times + added 20 seconds of cooldown.

More telekinesis objects.

In Hide and Seek - Ghosts can now leave mid-game without destroying the whole session. If all of the ghosts leave, the Hunter wins the game and is provided with an exp and gold bonus.

Added the “Are you sure?” button before leaving the lobby.

Changed “HUB” to “Wardrobe”.

Upgraded Main Menu for a smoother experience.

Upgraded text readability.

MORE EXP AND GOLD FOR EVERYTHING!

Upgraded hunter tool belt snapping.

Upgraded visibility on hands of how much energy the ghost has.

Changed card description - now everything should be clear.

Added a threshold on the knob so using the interaction rod feels better.

Electric shock sparks are larger by 50%.

The slider for scrolling skins is now larger.

Fixes:

Fixed disks holding after getting trapped in Ghost Pawn trap.

Fixed collisions for hunter tools.

Ghost whispers are now more audible.

Hide and Seek spectators cannot fill obelisks.

If the ghost is hit with a banishing talisman, he loses a bit of energy gathered.

Fixed joining in the middle of Hide-and-Seek games.

Blackout is no longer so aggressive.

Fixed stacking of cards in one slot.

Known Issues:

Occasionally, even with voice chat disabled, players may still hear others while remaining unheard themselves. Workaround: Enable and then disable voice chat once more. We are diligently searching for a permanent solution to this issue.

We ensure that we constantly review your reports, opinions, and feedback. If you have encountered any problems or have ideas on how to enrich Hunt Together with new and interesting content, please let us know. 😉 Feel free to share your thoughts on our game via the Discord server or in the Steam Discussions!

Thank you, everyone, and have a great week!

Happy Hunting!

