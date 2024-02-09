9th of February update - Group finding, 2FA, improved item sending & more

Today's update brings in new ways to find party members to raid and do combat with, optional two-factor authentication to enhance your account security, improved item sending & more!
Group finding & lobbies
You can find and join open lobbies created by other players in combat and in Reckoning of the Gods
- In Combat, the lobbies shown is based on the zone you're currently in. If you're currently in the Woods zone and press the "Open lobbies" button, you'll see only lobbies created against monsters in the Woods zone
To make your combat and Reckoning of the Gods public, the leader of a lobby needs to press the "Make lobby public" button once the party has been created
You can now view the stats and equipment of players in your combat lobby
You can now kick players from both Reckoning of the Gods and combat lobbies
If you've blocked a player or they've blocked you, you won't see their open lobbies and they won't see yours
Optional Two-factor authentication
- SMS authentication has been added to enhance account security. You can turn it on from the 2FA button which can be found underneath the Settings button in the sidebar menu from the top right
- When registering a phone number, you'll be sent a SMS with a one-time passcode. Enter the code into the 2FA popup and your phone number will be linked to your account
- When logging onto an account with 2FA enabled from an unknown device, a one-time passcode will be sent to your device and you'll need to submit it to be able to log in. The passcode will never be requested when logging in from known and trusted devices
- More 2FA options may be added in the future. SMS authentication is a simple solution both development wise and for user experience and it works well with small online games like ours. I know that many prefer 2FA by App though and that's definitely something I want to have another look at in the future
- Two-factor authentication is currently not available to US users. For an application to send text messages to US phone numbers, it requires a separate business registration and vetting process, which is currently in progress. It should at most take a week or two to be finalized if no issues come up
Improved player-to-player item sending
- The item sending popup was reworked to be more functional and offer new QoL features
- When sending an item to another player, the recipient will be saved and you'll be able to quickly select them from a list of known players. Note that this history is saved on device so it won't carry over to other devices if you play on multiple platforms
- When engaging in group activities such as combat and raids, the users you're playing with will be recorded and will be presented to you as "suggestions" when sending items, allowing you to easily send items to the right people when running bosses for example
Clan security
- Attempting to delete a clan now triggers a 7-day grace period. If after 7 days you still want the clan to be deleted, you can do so. The process can be aborted at any time
Changes
- Raid party chat is now created in the lobby already rather than waiting until the run begins
- Added "Max", "-1" and "+1" buttons to inventory item interaction popup, player shops item listing popup and the vault item interaction popup
- Untradeable items no longer show up when listing items in your personal shop
- Attack mastery capes descriptions now mention that they boost accuracy instead of damage
- Moved the item info panel of item inventory interaction popup slightly upwards so that items with a lot of bonuses (mastery capes) aren't partially cut off on some resolutions
- Changed "Guild" text to "Clan" in the clan logs popup. There are no guilds here.
- /unblock command in chat is no longer case sensitive
- Inviting your entire clan to events now has a 15 second cooldown. This was a last minute server-side change so there isn't any client side feedback for this - clan members just won't receive an invite if they've recently been invited. The cooldown applies to the entire event lobby
Bug fixes
- Fixed an experience desync in clan combat experience events, which caused you to receive less experience than was visually portrayed. The difference wouldn't show up until you relogged
- Fixed clan credits appearing to be added to you every time you donated an item to a clan quest (visual bug)
- Fixed the clan quest donation popup not updating correctly if you lost the item being donated whilst having the popup open, causing there to be a desync and you being kicked from the game when you attempted to donate said item
- Fixed some of the new-ish enchanted items (brute bracelets etc.) not having a description
- When listing an item for sale in your player shop, the UI will now correctly update if your inventory is modified during listing
- When searching for players in the leaderboards that don't exist or don't have high enough levels to be included in leaderboards, you'll now be notified accordingly instead of being shown an empty leaderboards profile
- Fixed a chest bug where you if you'd get a rare chest you'd also get a normal chest and if you got an exceptional chest, you'd additionally get both a normal and rare chest. It was in the game for long enough, sorry all!
- When wearing a chef's hat, the amount an item heals is now updated accordingly when interacting with items in your inventory and hovering food in combat
- Fixed eating food directly from your inventory not counting in the chef's hat boost visually
- Slight group combat loot info popup UI tweaks
- Chef's hat's boost is now applied to the Picky Eater upgrade
- Fixed the "Keep it burning" upgrade cooking meat that you didn't have the level for - you just didn't receive the experience
