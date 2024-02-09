9th of February update - Group finding, 2FA, improved item sending & more

Group finding & lobbies

You can find and join open lobbies created by other players in combat and in Reckoning of the Gods In Combat, the lobbies shown is based on the zone you're currently in. If you're currently in the Woods zone and press the "Open lobbies" button, you'll see only lobbies created against monsters in the Woods zone

To make your combat and Reckoning of the Gods public, the leader of a lobby needs to press the "Make lobby public" button once the party has been created

You can now view the stats and equipment of players in your combat lobby

You can now kick players from both Reckoning of the Gods and combat lobbies