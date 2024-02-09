Share · View all patches · Build 13412942 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 10:09:21 UTC by Wendy

1.5.0 'META' [09.02.2024]

Over 2 weeks in the making. Reduction in monthly lag spikes with parallel optimization for AI, and saving.

Optimized

Optimize: Saving System -> Parallel optimization for saving, eliminating lag spikes from saving/auto-saving.

Optimize: AI -> Parallel optimization for AI starbase, and diplomacy handling. Diplomacy handling was the laggiest part of the AI. Foundation added for further AI optimization. There should now be a noticeable reduction in monthly lag spikes.

Optimize: Events -> Some non-critical events are no longer received, especially when the player is not involved, preventing lag. Updates affected include: relations changed, colony orders, starbase orders, and fleet orders.



Improved

Improve: Tooltip -> Right-click to toggle pin tooltips in place.

Fixed

Fix: Animated Combat -> Ship movement was too slow when moving towards the target.

Animated Combat -> Ship movement was too slow when moving towards the target. Fix: Animated Combat -> Temporary workaround to allow random turrets to fire visually to fix turrets not appearing to fire when expected.

Animated Combat -> Temporary workaround to allow random turrets to fire visually to fix turrets not appearing to fire when expected. Fix: Ubiquity -> Ships spawn out of bounds, on saves before v1.3.0 .

Changed

Change: Colony -> Now uses ID of colony number, not parent system ID in saves.

Tweaked

Tweak: Galaxy -> Increase galaxy visuals scale for duel map size.

Galaxy -> Increase galaxy visuals scale for duel map size. Tweak: Camera -> Increase movement speed in ubiquity system by 1.5x .

Camera -> Increase movement speed in ubiquity system by . Tweak: Main Menu -> Scroll sensitivity of create empire/map increased.

Balanced

Balance: Tech -> Repeatable starbase capacity techs now give +2 instead of +1 designation slots.

Tech -> Repeatable starbase capacity techs now give instead of designation slots. Balance: Occupation Cost -> Reduced base cost of occupation from 1 to .5 per occupied starbase.

Behind the Scenes

Addition of e2e tests to improve stability.

Note

Save files before v1.3.0 (12th January 2024) previously have loaded fleets out of bounds, due to star system rescaling, but are now repositioned within the boundary.

View changes from previous updates: newstarsgame.com/changelog.