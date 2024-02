Happy Lunar New Year!

From now until February 18th, entering the game will reward you with Lunar New Year Decorations. After the event ends, you can still choose whether to enable them.

I will be going home for the Lunar New Year, and will continue to add new content to the game after the festival!

-Fixed a bug where the crew state wouldn't change after player revive.

-Updated the icon for landmine.

-Slightly increased the range of the M24.