Greetings Agents,

A new patch has been released today! We've fixed a number of issues, including:

MacOS build: Lighting has been fixed and now matches other platforms. The game experience on Spectator 2 is now consistent across Windows 64, Windows 32, MacOS, and Linux+Steam Deck.

Lighting: Lighting has been fixed on the Polar Station, DollHouse, Main Menu, and Laboratory levels. Additional lighting sources have also been added to make anomalies more visible.

Anomalies: Anomalies on the Laboratory and DollHouse levels have been fixed. Some anomalies were occurring outside of the camera's field of view or were not triggering correctly.

Camera switching: The camera switching mechanism has been improved.

Optimization: Performance has been optimized and textures on the Polar Station level have been improved.

Audio: Some audio bugs have been fixed.

We've now addressed the major issues that were present in the initial release of the game, and we can now focus on adding new features.

We're also working on improving the translations in the game. If you're a native speaker and notice any inaccuracies in the translation, please let us know on Discord and we'll make the necessary changes.

Thank you for your help with finding bugs, we really appreciate it!