永恒幻境 Eternal Dreamland update for 9 February 2024

Some small changes

Share · View all patches · Build 13412780 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Fixed the problem of abnormal display when the player sleeps and triggers Ruth to sleep.
--Fixed the problem that UI always displays after being knocked down
--Killing after knocking down can gain extra experience points
--Large and medium-sized monsters cannot be defeated now
--Can't change bullets now when knocked down

