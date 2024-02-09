--Fixed the problem of abnormal display when the player sleeps and triggers Ruth to sleep.
--Fixed the problem that UI always displays after being knocked down
--Killing after knocking down can gain extra experience points
--Large and medium-sized monsters cannot be defeated now
--Can't change bullets now when knocked down
永恒幻境 Eternal Dreamland update for 9 February 2024
Some small changes
