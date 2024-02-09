 Skip to content

One Fine Tourney update for 9 February 2024

Mini Update v.1.02m - Fix for Steam Deck & Windowed Mode

Last edited by Wendy

Bug Fixes:

  • Steam Deck was not actually resetting to 720p, this update fixes that.
  • This update also pushes a small fix to windowed mode. Worth noting - if you’re on a non-16:9 monitor (Mac, ultrawide, etc.), putting the game in Windowed mode in the settings menu should automatically resize your game to 16:9 and ensure that everything displays correctly.

_Note: After switching to windowed mode from fullscreen mode and resizing the window, you may need to reset the level to refresh the display. This can be achieved by pressing 'R' on a Keyboard, 'View' button on Xbox controller configurations (includes Steam Deck), or the Reset Level button in the Settings menu.

If you're resizing the window while the game is paused, closing the Settings Menu will also refresh the display, as it won't live-refresh while time is stopped._

Cheers!
Ariel

