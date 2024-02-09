Hotfix 0.7.3.2

Changelog:
- Fixed a crash after receiving an error from the Discord rich presence integration during play. This happens if Discord quits while playing Core Keeper, but we have also seen reports of some players getting other errors with the Discord connection, often during early startup. If you were having issues with not being able to start the game, then this might mean that Discord rich presence will not be working and we’ll investigate these issues further. Right now we are stopping the Discord integration on any error to avoid potential worse issues like adverse impact on game performance.
Changed depots in moddebug branch