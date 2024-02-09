Update #9 THE STYLE UP UPDATE - Player Customization! | February 9th 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13412533 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 08:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey Dwarves! We're so excited to announce a content update focussed on dwarf customization, a ton of quality of life improvements and general bug fixes!

Patch Highlights

Personal Money!

Earned per-service and for being the best dwarf! This currency is seperate and saves per-player used to unlock new cosmetics!

Cosmetics!

Players can now equip a hat/skin pairing to separate themselves from the other dwarves!

Re-mappable Settings!

Players can now remap most of their keys to best-fit their playstyle!

Codes!

Special codes distributed amongst our socials for free exclusive cosmetics players can use in-game.

Save and Load Changes

Added: Storage-saving. Stock in your tavern is now saved between sessions.

Fixed: Critical bug where the hearth didn't start up after loading a saved file.

Fixed: Critical bug where infinite storage had their items influenced on load.

New Cosmetics

x4 Common Rarity Hats

x2 Rare Rarity Hats

x3 Mythic Rarity Hats

x1 Mythic Rarity Skin

x3 Exclusive Rarity Hats

x3 Exclusive Rarity (DLC) Hats

x1 Exclusive Rarity (DLC) Skin

Online Play

Added: Option to kick players from the server (Host Only).

Gameplay Changes

Added: New Blender Upgrade Path: BLENDER UPGRADE III - Adds 4 new blenders in the kitchen area.

Buffed: Interaction cooldown of the waiting table (1 sec -> 0.15 sec) for more rapid-fire customer service.

Buffed: Windup time of the heavy attack on the hammer (0.9 seconds > 0.6 sec) for more consistent attacks.

Adjusted: Windup times of all hammer attacks to be more consistent with each other.

Adjusted: Animation speed of the Crude Snack Cauldron to be 33% faster for quicker access.

Adjusted: Renowned Customers now cannot spawn in the last 30% of the store's open time (~1:30 left on the time) so players can reap their rewards.

Adjusted: Customer forecast percentages now do not go below 10%

Adjusted: Simplified customer forecasts to only use whole percentages (e.g. 10%, 90%)

Adjusted: When unlocking a new customer race/renowned, they are guaranteed to appear the next day.

Added: New druid wall in the new kitchen nook.

Map Adjustments

Removed: Velasco decorative piece above the minecart tunnel outside the tavern.

Adjusted: Stain collisions to cleanly stick onto tavern geometry.

Fixed: Collisions with the stalagmites (water stain generators).

Adjusted: Positioning of the Storage Boxes

Storage Upgrade 1: Shifted to the left of the kitchen.

Storage Upgrade 2: Moved away from the back room, shifted to the left of the kitchen.

Storage Upgrade 3: Removed the top-floor of the storage room, moved to a more convenient location closer to the kitchen.

Fixed: Collisions with the outside area, items falling through the floor.

Removed: Blender Collisions to allow players to dive through the bar area easier.

Adjusted: Created an opening in the bar area to allow easier access between kitchen and front of house.

Bug Fixes

Fixed: Bug where the "item held" UI does not update upon scrolled items.

Fixed: Bug where the "item held" incorrectly updated with an item stack (ticket pickup).

Fixed: Bug which caused client players to get soft-locked when spamming Dive.

Fixed: Bug where using an item from the main hand improperly displays if an offhand item takes its place.

Fixed: Bug where items of the same type from the hand weren't being stored into the storage box.

Fixed: Bug where stains clipped through geometry.

Fixed: Bug where all types of "Storage" interactions did not omit an outline.

Fixed: Bug where client players were not properly rotating.

Fixed: Bug where Storage Boxes de-synced for clients, showing "empty".

Fixed: Bug where clients could not see broken chairs.

Fixed: Bug where clients could not see chair pathway markers.

Fixed: Bug where customers sometimes spawned invalid tickets.

Fixed: Bug where renowned customers would get stuck next to the waiting table.

Fixed: Bug where forecast odds go above 100% in total.

Quality of Life

Adjusted: Raised the information bar up on the Ophidian to not clip with their model.

Adjusted: Changed the "place-holder" ticket item into an actual icon of its 3d model.

Added: "Scroll" tip for item stacking and previews of items that are stowed at the front and back.

Adjusted: Interaction with the stock box where now, if you hold an item and interact you can auto-stack it.

Added: "Scroll" sound effect when scrolling through your stowed items.

Added: Prompt in the save menu specifying that saves automatically load.

Adjusted: Increased volume range of the Lute Dwarf in Expansion Two to be heard through the entire room.

Adjusted: Change the Stock UI to be on all four sides of the delivery box rather than just the front.

Adjusted: Announcement UI to be more prevalent on screen with its own animations.

Adjusted: Chat message UI now properly wraps around longer messages.

Adjusted the server browser to properly cut longer server names.

Adjusted: Simplified the player list UI in the menu when holding TAB.

Added: Support for viewing up to eight players in the player list.

Added: Indication that a player has disconnected when displaying the Employee of the Day stats screen.

Added: Outline on the Upgrade Table if the player at any point can upgrade the tavern (while the day is closed).

Adjusted: Outline on the Food Menu persists if your menu is insufficient, even while the day is begun.

Adjusted: Changed the font of the player name to a more universal font.

Added: Player Ping in the Tab-Menu. You can now view all tavern member's ping instead of "MARS".

Accessibility/Settings

Added: Custom Binding - remap controls as desired.

Added: Save/Load Bindings - remapped controls save and load between sessions.

Adjusted: Separated Music and Sound Effects to their own settings.

Fixed: Bug where changing graphics triggered a crash.

Fixed: Bug where mouse settings weren't properly saving.

Fixed: Bug where mouse sensitivity kept resetting when re-launching the game.

Adjusted: Cheats permanently disabled for non-developer builds.

Added: Support for Ultra-Wide monitors.

Optimization