Update #9 THE STYLE UP UPDATE - Player Customization! | February 9th 2024

Hey Dwarves! We're so excited to announce a content update focussed on dwarf customization, a ton of quality of life improvements and general bug fixes!
Patch Highlights
Personal Money!
Earned per-service and for being the best dwarf! This currency is seperate and saves per-player used to unlock new cosmetics!
Cosmetics!
Players can now equip a hat/skin pairing to separate themselves from the other dwarves!
Re-mappable Settings!
Players can now remap most of their keys to best-fit their playstyle!
Codes!
Special codes distributed amongst our socials for free exclusive cosmetics players can use in-game.
Update Patch Notes
Save and Load Changes
- Added: Storage-saving. Stock in your tavern is now saved between sessions.
- Fixed: Critical bug where the hearth didn't start up after loading a saved file.
- Fixed: Critical bug where infinite storage had their items influenced on load.
New Cosmetics
- x4 Common Rarity Hats
- x2 Rare Rarity Hats
- x3 Mythic Rarity Hats
- x1 Mythic Rarity Skin
- x3 Exclusive Rarity Hats
- x3 Exclusive Rarity (DLC) Hats
- x1 Exclusive Rarity (DLC) Skin
Online Play
- Added: Option to kick players from the server (Host Only).
Gameplay Changes
- Added: New Blender Upgrade Path: BLENDER UPGRADE III - Adds 4 new blenders in the kitchen area.
- Buffed: Interaction cooldown of the waiting table (1 sec -> 0.15 sec) for more rapid-fire customer service.
- Buffed: Windup time of the heavy attack on the hammer (0.9 seconds > 0.6 sec) for more consistent attacks.
- Adjusted: Windup times of all hammer attacks to be more consistent with each other.
- Adjusted: Animation speed of the Crude Snack Cauldron to be 33% faster for quicker access.
- Adjusted: Renowned Customers now cannot spawn in the last 30% of the store's open time (~1:30 left on the time) so players can reap their rewards.
- Adjusted: Customer forecast percentages now do not go below 10%
- Adjusted: Simplified customer forecasts to only use whole percentages (e.g. 10%, 90%)
- Adjusted: When unlocking a new customer race/renowned, they are guaranteed to appear the next day.
- Added: New druid wall in the new kitchen nook.
Map Adjustments
- Removed: Velasco decorative piece above the minecart tunnel outside the tavern.
- Adjusted: Stain collisions to cleanly stick onto tavern geometry.
- Fixed: Collisions with the stalagmites (water stain generators).
- Adjusted: Positioning of the Storage Boxes
- Storage Upgrade 1: Shifted to the left of the kitchen.
- Storage Upgrade 2: Moved away from the back room, shifted to the left of the kitchen.
- Storage Upgrade 3: Removed the top-floor of the storage room, moved to a more convenient location closer to the kitchen.
- Fixed: Collisions with the outside area, items falling through the floor.
- Removed: Blender Collisions to allow players to dive through the bar area easier.
- Adjusted: Created an opening in the bar area to allow easier access between kitchen and front of house.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Bug where the "item held" UI does not update upon scrolled items.
- Fixed: Bug where the "item held" incorrectly updated with an item stack (ticket pickup).
- Fixed: Bug which caused client players to get soft-locked when spamming Dive.
- Fixed: Bug where using an item from the main hand improperly displays if an offhand item takes its place.
- Fixed: Bug where items of the same type from the hand weren't being stored into the storage box.
- Fixed: Bug where stains clipped through geometry.
- Fixed: Bug where all types of "Storage" interactions did not omit an outline.
- Fixed: Bug where client players were not properly rotating.
- Fixed: Bug where Storage Boxes de-synced for clients, showing "empty".
- Fixed: Bug where clients could not see broken chairs.
- Fixed: Bug where clients could not see chair pathway markers.
- Fixed: Bug where customers sometimes spawned invalid tickets.
- Fixed: Bug where renowned customers would get stuck next to the waiting table.
- Fixed: Bug where forecast odds go above 100% in total.
Quality of Life
- Adjusted: Raised the information bar up on the Ophidian to not clip with their model.
- Adjusted: Changed the "place-holder" ticket item into an actual icon of its 3d model.
- Added: "Scroll" tip for item stacking and previews of items that are stowed at the front and back.
- Adjusted: Interaction with the stock box where now, if you hold an item and interact you can auto-stack it.
- Added: "Scroll" sound effect when scrolling through your stowed items.
- Added: Prompt in the save menu specifying that saves automatically load.
- Adjusted: Increased volume range of the Lute Dwarf in Expansion Two to be heard through the entire room.
- Adjusted: Change the Stock UI to be on all four sides of the delivery box rather than just the front.
- Adjusted: Announcement UI to be more prevalent on screen with its own animations.
- Adjusted: Chat message UI now properly wraps around longer messages.
- Adjusted the server browser to properly cut longer server names.
- Adjusted: Simplified the player list UI in the menu when holding TAB.
- Added: Support for viewing up to eight players in the player list.
- Added: Indication that a player has disconnected when displaying the Employee of the Day stats screen.
- Added: Outline on the Upgrade Table if the player at any point can upgrade the tavern (while the day is closed).
- Adjusted: Outline on the Food Menu persists if your menu is insufficient, even while the day is begun.
- Adjusted: Changed the font of the player name to a more universal font.
- Added: Player Ping in the Tab-Menu. You can now view all tavern member's ping instead of "MARS".
Accessibility/Settings
- Added: Custom Binding - remap controls as desired.
- Added: Save/Load Bindings - remapped controls save and load between sessions.
- Adjusted: Separated Music and Sound Effects to their own settings.
- Fixed: Bug where changing graphics triggered a crash.
- Fixed: Bug where mouse settings weren't properly saving.
- Fixed: Bug where mouse sensitivity kept resetting when re-launching the game.
- Adjusted: Cheats permanently disabled for non-developer builds.
- Added: Support for Ultra-Wide monitors.
Optimization
- Fixed: Reduced the lag in the Main Menu by a large margin.
- Fixed: Reduced the lag caused by DishWasher particles that caused crashes.
