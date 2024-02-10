The Long Way Down Update

Hey dwellers,

We're excited to announce a new update to our Daily Descent feature, which we first introduced in last year's Daily Shuffle Update. With this update, we're introducing a new run-scoring system, which in turn allows us to implement leaderboards! This means we'll finally get to see who are the brave souls that take on the depths of Dolmin on a daily basis and, more importantly, how good they are!

Thanks again to everyone for all their feedback and support, we're really curious to see all of your scores. See ya in the depths!

Full 1.075 Patch Notes