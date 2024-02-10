 Skip to content

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 10 February 2024

The Long Way Down Update

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 10 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey dwellers,

We're excited to announce a new update to our Daily Descent feature, which we first introduced in last year's Daily Shuffle Update. With this update, we're introducing a new run-scoring system, which in turn allows us to implement leaderboards! This means we'll finally get to see who are the brave souls that take on the depths of Dolmin on a daily basis and, more importantly, how good they are!

Thanks again to everyone for all their feedback and support, we're really curious to see all of your scores. See ya in the depths!

Full 1.075 Patch Notes
  • Added run scoring system.
  • Added leaderboard for Daily Descent runs.
  • Added ability to use multiple controllers at once.
  • Control scheme now defaults to controller if a controller is connected.
  • Removed unnecessary PC glyphs when playing with a controller.
  • Increased enemy and hero name text size in Steam Deck mode.
  • Fixed a few minor typos.

