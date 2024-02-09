 Skip to content

Estencel update for 9 February 2024

Update 2.3.11 - Turkish localization + fixed brightness

  • The Turkish machine localization has been replaced with a full edited localization (thanks to NousrAX).
  • Fixed brightness in shadow areas.
  • Fixed aiming with a gun.
  • Fixed incorrect target switching.
  • Added display of received energy.
  • Other minor changes.

