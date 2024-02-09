- The Turkish machine localization has been replaced with a full edited localization (thanks to NousrAX).
- Fixed brightness in shadow areas.
- Fixed aiming with a gun.
- Fixed incorrect target switching.
- Added display of received energy.
- Other minor changes.
Update 2.3.11 - Turkish localization + fixed brightness
Patchnotes via Steam Community
