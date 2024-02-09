Even More Bugs Fixed - New Patch for GRAVEN is Live

Greetings, everyone!

A new patch has just gone live, bringing an end to several unpleasant bugs and in general making your time in the game more enjoyable with several quality of life improvements.

You can check out the full list of changes below, and an updated list of known issues here.

And as always, please, keep sending your bug reports, feedback and suggestions to us; and if you are already enjoying the game, don't forget to leave it a review of it here on Steam!

Full Changelog: