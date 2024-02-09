 Skip to content

GRAVEN update for 9 February 2024

Even More Bugs Fixed - New Patch for GRAVEN is Live

Greetings, everyone!

A new patch has just gone live, bringing an end to several unpleasant bugs and in general making your time in the game more enjoyable with several quality of life improvements.

You can check out the full list of changes below, and an updated list of known issues here.

And as always, please, keep sending your bug reports, feedback and suggestions to us; and if you are already enjoying the game, don't forget to leave it a review of it here on Steam!

Full Changelog:

  • Fix using totem to travel to other HUBs not saving the level to the profile data
  • Fix unlocking the Grimwine’s Gate achievement by walking up to it
  • Update HUB2 Generator/Crystal puzzle cogs to have a glow material
  • Fix spawning into HUB3 picking random spots to spawn the player
  • Fix AIs not being able to move in some area of HUB3
  • Fix loot drops being a bit barren
  • Fix part of the Hedge Maze puzzle board not properly displaying the layout of the maze

