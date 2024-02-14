Coming to Your Garage in Forza Motorsport Update 5



Here is your Forza Motorsport Car Pass calendar for the next 4 weeks:

[table]

[tr][th]Car Pass Car [/th][th]Release [/th][/tr]

[tr][td]1965 Lotus Team Lotus type 35 [/td][td]February 15 [/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2015 Cadillac #3 Cadillac Racing ATS-V.R [/td][td]February 22 [/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2018 Ford #98 Breathless Pro Racing TA Mustang [/td][td]February 29 [/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2020 Audi TT RS Coupe [/td][td]March 7 [/td][/tr]

[/table]

Car Pass includes 30 new-to-Motorsport cars with one released every week until Car Pass is complete. Get Car Pass today in the Forza Motorsport Deluxe and Premium Editions.

Spotlight cars are featured in the Showroom every week, available for you to acquire with a 30% discount using in-game credits. These cars can be used in the new Ringer Tour, as well as Spotlight Series events in Featured Multiplayer and Rivals.



[table]

[tr][th]Spotlight Car [/th][th]Discount [/th][/tr]

[tr][td]2023 BMW M2 [/td][td]February 15-22 [/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback [/td][td]February 22-29 [/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG [/td][td]February 29-March 7 [/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S [/td][td]March 7-14 [/td][/tr]

[/table]

Forza Motorsport VIP Members will also get an exclusive 15% discount on the 2010 BMW M3 GTS in the Showroom for a limited time.

Race You to the 'Ring



Forza Motorsport Update 5 is available today on Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. Download today and start hot lapping the Nordschleife ahead of the new events beginning Thursday, February 15. Remember you can share your feedback about future cars, tracks and features on our official Forza Suggestions Hub.