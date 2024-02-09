 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Genesis of a Small God update for 9 February 2024

Release Note: February 9th, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13412371 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Introducing new buildings: fishery, hive, armory, laboratory, and ranch.

Improvements:

  • Enhanced fighting AI for better gameplay experience.
  • Addressed minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2328711 Depot 2328711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link