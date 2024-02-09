Early Access Update ver.0.3.2

Changes
- Reworked the Order Chip 'Convalesce'.
- There is no longer any cost required when resetting enhancement levels.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that disabled all actions when executing the heal action during Swing.
- And other minor fixes.
