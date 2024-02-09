 Skip to content

Last Order update for 9 February 2024

Early Access Update ver.0.3.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Reworked the Order Chip 'Convalesce'.
  • There is no longer any cost required when resetting enhancement levels.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug that disabled all actions when executing the heal action during Swing.
  • And other minor fixes.

