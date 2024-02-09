 Skip to content

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links update for 9 February 2024

"The Legend of Duelist QUARTER CENTURY" Celebration Campaign!

Last edited by Wendy

We're holding a campaign to celebrate the "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters: The Legend of Duelist QUARTER CENTURY" event underway at Japan's Tokyo Dome!

Log in during the campaign to get the Normal Monster "Black Luster Soldier" (Speed Duel card) and Legend Card "Magician's Valkyria" (Rush Duel card), as well as spectacular gifts like Dream UR/SR Tickets, 1000 Gems and more!

Join in on the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game 25th Anniversary fun with this campaign!

