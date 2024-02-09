"The Legend of Duelist QUARTER CENTURY" Celebration Campaign!

Share · View all patches · Build 13412120 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 07:32:05 UTC by Wendy

We're holding a campaign to celebrate the "Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters: The Legend of Duelist QUARTER CENTURY" event underway at Japan's Tokyo Dome!

Log in during the campaign to get the Normal Monster "Black Luster Soldier" (Speed Duel card) and Legend Card "Magician's Valkyria" (Rush Duel card), as well as spectacular gifts like Dream UR/SR Tickets, 1000 Gems and more!

Join in on the Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game 25th Anniversary fun with this campaign!

