 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

星际意志 Playtest update for 9 February 2024

Update Version 0.5.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 13412095 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New galaxy: Delta galaxy
  2. New core: Great Demon Mentor
  3. New achievement: Delta
  4. Fix the bug where the "load carrier" was initially unable to equip with satellite rays and storm attacks
  5. Fix a bug in the initial inability of the "Magic Ship" to equip some units
  6. Reduce the damage growth of "catapults"
  7. Fix the bug where "random" cores can only be randomly assigned to the top ten cores
  8. Fix a bug in the warehouse where not equipping the synthesized unit would result in mechanism loss

Changed files in this update

Depot 2702071 Depot 2702071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link