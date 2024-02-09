- New galaxy: Delta galaxy
- New core: Great Demon Mentor
- New achievement: Delta
- Fix the bug where the "load carrier" was initially unable to equip with satellite rays and storm attacks
- Fix a bug in the initial inability of the "Magic Ship" to equip some units
- Reduce the damage growth of "catapults"
- Fix the bug where "random" cores can only be randomly assigned to the top ten cores
- Fix a bug in the warehouse where not equipping the synthesized unit would result in mechanism loss
Update Version 0.5.0.8
