 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boom 3D Mac update for 9 February 2024

What's new in v2.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13411918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed some minor defects in the UI.
  • You can turn on a settings option to get rid of an issue related to balance shifting automatically.

Changed files in this update

Boom 3D Mac Content Depot 1133641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link