Patch 1.0.4

New Features
- Partial support for controllers
- Shortcuts when leveling up
- Now, with shift, you might upgrade x5 times in the upgrade window
- Now, supplies and mechanical pieces in battle are obtained by collecting gems
- After some time, objective collapse
- SFX for autoaim and autoattack
- Added more info in the how to play section
- Improved feedback when heroe receives damage
- Now, the trail renderer will show the damage amount of the projectiles with the scale
- Included a counter of enemies defeated
- Improved objective feedback
- Added additional spawn system
- Added a dark core to projectiles to improve visibility
- Improved enemy movement animations
Bug fixing and improvements
- Solved that sometimes objective texts get lost
- Solved that sometimes the strikethrough of the completed objective wouldn't be visible
- Improved performance, now the units will be much better disposed off when they die
- Shotgun SFX now will be better
- Now Allie melee units will attack enemies as expected
- AutoAttack will work as expected when auto-aim is off
- Mountain and beach level some minor navmesh corrections
- Mountain some small visual enhancements with rocks and trees that were floating
- Now the "supplies by time" will work as expected
Game balance
- Reduced number of grenades
- Reduced explosion delay by 33% (now it is 2 seconds)
- Reduced enemy range unit speed
- Reduced power of army upgrade Warbonds Interest Rate
- Increased range attack of enemies
- New Spawn system that will help to keep spawn rate more regular
Changed files in this update