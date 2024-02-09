 Skip to content

Rush Commander update for 9 February 2024

Patch 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13411842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Partial support for controllers
  • Shortcuts when leveling up
  • Now, with shift, you might upgrade x5 times in the upgrade window
  • Now, supplies and mechanical pieces in battle are obtained by collecting gems
  • After some time, objective collapse
  • SFX for autoaim and autoattack
  • Added more info in the how to play section
  • Improved feedback when heroe receives damage
  • Now, the trail renderer will show the damage amount of the projectiles with the scale
  • Included a counter of enemies defeated
  • Improved objective feedback
  • Added additional spawn system
  • Added a dark core to projectiles to improve visibility
  • Improved enemy movement animations

Bug fixing and improvements

  • Solved that sometimes objective texts get lost
  • Solved that sometimes the strikethrough of the completed objective wouldn't be visible
  • Improved performance, now the units will be much better disposed off when they die
  • Shotgun SFX now will be better
  • Now Allie melee units will attack enemies as expected
  • AutoAttack will work as expected when auto-aim is off
  • Mountain and beach level some minor navmesh corrections
  • Mountain some small visual enhancements with rocks and trees that were floating
  • Now the "supplies by time" will work as expected

Game balance

  • Reduced number of grenades
  • Reduced explosion delay by 33% (now it is 2 seconds)
  • Reduced enemy range unit speed
  • Reduced power of army upgrade Warbonds Interest Rate
  • Increased range attack of enemies
  • New Spawn system that will help to keep spawn rate more regular

Changed files in this update

