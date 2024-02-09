Update 0.6.3

v0.6.3

These new Unique Weapons will appear throughout the Campaign:

* Gameplay

Assassin Slash no longer steals HP from thin air..... no joke... you could really do that...

Fixed an issue with the drills on Titus that caused abnormal behavior when starting up

Fixed an issue causing erroneous player information to appear when players drop out and then are added back in

Enemy health scaling increase based on player count has been changed for 3 and 4 player sessions: 3 Players: +20%

4 Players: +35%

Increased Power Ammo brick size