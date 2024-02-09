Quick Patch for Feb 8, 2024

Thanks for all the feedback! I've got a few quick things to make demo plays a little smoother:

fix: Renaming wizards intermittently starts the game when using the spacebar

fix: Crafting special order tooltip is not displaying allowed orders or that you've reached max orders

update: Auto-order base limit has been increased to 4 from 1

update: Auto-order limits for administration office have been doubled

fix: Typo in Inferno Cannon Powder

fix: New game scaling incorrectly on Ultrawide monitors cutting off traits for mages