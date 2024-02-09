 Skip to content

Artificer's Tower Playtest update for 9 February 2024

Quick Patch for Feb 8, 2024

Thanks for all the feedback! I've got a few quick things to make demo plays a little smoother:
fix: Renaming wizards intermittently starts the game when using the spacebar
fix: Crafting special order tooltip is not displaying allowed orders or that you've reached max orders
update: Auto-order base limit has been increased to 4 from 1
update: Auto-order limits for administration office have been doubled
fix: Typo in Inferno Cannon Powder
fix: New game scaling incorrectly on Ultrawide monitors cutting off traits for mages

