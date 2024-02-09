- Hot fixed bug Demon Rift and other yokai in Wiki not show correctly.
- Add reward when merging 2 max unit in Oppai! Opai! minigame.
Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 9 February 2024
v2.2.2 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
