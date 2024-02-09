 Skip to content

Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 9 February 2024

v2.2.2 Update Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hot fixed bug Demon Rift and other yokai in Wiki not show correctly.
  • Add reward when merging 2 max unit in Oppai! Opai! minigame.

