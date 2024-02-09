 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 9 February 2024

DMD/LCD Icons, Table & Menu Improvements

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 9 February 2024

Main Game

Difficulty/Trial Adjustments

I have gone through the game and modified numerous trials on all tables and adjusted their rewards and requirements. There is a new feature on many trials where a trial needs to be completed multiple times in order for the reward to be granted, this of course, only applies to some trials. There will be LEDs placed on the table to indicate if this is the case.

DMD Animations

Every table in the game has been modified to have new icons for the animations displayed on the LCD/DMD screen. Before these were all paws, while the paws do still appear from time to time, these new icons better reflect the story/theme of the table. Going forward, additional icons may be added for future DLCs.

Table Art

Updated all the images on the table select screen to better reflect the current versions of each table. Many tables have gone through changes over time and the preview images were out of date.

Bug Fixes/Misc:

  • The ball will now be positioned at the front of cannons when loaded so that you can see where the ball is being shot from.
  • Table Select Screen auto scrolling has been fixed when selection on an option.
  • Fixed an issue on graceful games & great gamble where the atm machines were not rendering correctly.
  • Fixed an issue where Foolish Pharaohs was unplayable in survival mode.
  • Nasty Knights – moved the positions of some rollovers

Primeval Paradise

  • No Longer Start with Ball Saver
  • The out-lane stone bumpers now each have a health system of sorts. After being hit by the ball twice, they will explode and no longer be active. These stone bumpers will reset their health and respawn whenever a ball is drained.
  • Changed Various bumper lights/LEDs.
  • Target Mission no longer grants ball saver
  • The upper playfield mission must now be completed twice before Multi-ball is activated

Dangerous Dinos

  • Upper Playfield must be completed twice before Multi ball is rewarded
  • Mission Rewards Changed - Less Ball savers, multiplier now harder
  • No Longer Start with Ball Saver

Charming Chopper

  • Changed some of the LED icons on the table.
  • Many changes related to the missions/trials.
  • Adjusted some edges for better ball flow.

Table Editor

  • Added the ability to change the DMD icons when creating a trial.
  • Added one new edge object.
  • Fixed an issue with prebuilt raceways 16 & 17 being hard to select/click on after being placed.

What's Next

  • Local Leaderboards for custom tables
  • popup score colors
  • ball stuck location – Dangerous Dinos
  • March DLC
  • Ideas for Visual Touchups on Older Tables

